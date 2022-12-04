'My life was publicly scrutinised, open for the world to see. His was not.' Brittany Higgins speaks.

On Friday it was announced that Bruce Lehrmann wouldn't be going to a second trial, with the ACT Director of Public Prosecutions, Shane Drumgold, confirming that the DPP will not be pursuing a prosecution at "the risk of the complainant's life".

Lehrmann was accused of raping his former colleague Brittany Higgins inside an office at Parliament House in 2019. He was tried in the ACT Supreme Court earlier this year, but the trial was abandoned during deliberations due to juror misconduct.

A new trial date was set for February 2023, but as Drumgold announced: "I have made the difficult decision that it is no longer in the public interest to pursue a prosecution at the risk of the complainant's life."

Now, Brittany Higgins herself has released a statement on the matter, speaking on her experience of dealing with the court system, and thanking those around her for their support.

"I chose to speak up," she began.

"When I did speak up, I never fully understood our asymmetrical criminal justice system. But now I do. I was required to tell the truth under oath for a week on the witness stand and was cross-examined at length. He was afforded the choice of staying silent in court. He never faced one question in court about his story and the criminal charges."