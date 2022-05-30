By Brielle Burns

The Liberals and Nationals got a bit of a shake up yesterday after Peter Dutton was confirmed the new Liberal leader and David Littleproud defeated Barnaby Joyce as head of the Nationals.

Warning: This post deals with allegations of domestic violence and may be triggering for some readers.

1. Labor wins majority government.

More than a week after the election, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has won a majority government after Labor picked up 76 seats.

Labor reached the target last night after retaining the Melbourne seat of Macnamara, according to ABC election analyst Antony Green.

The seat was secured for Labor incumbent Josh Burns following a tight, three-way contest between Labor, the Greens and the Liberals.

Anthony Albanese and Labor to form majority government https://t.co/i8nju9CH0A — ABC News (@abcnews) May 30, 2022

Counting still continues in two marginal seats, with the results still close to call in the NSW seat of Gilmore and the Melbourne seat of Deakin.

Albanese will announce his cabinet today, after a caucus meetings in Canberra.

The frontbench will be formally sworn in at a ceremony at Government House tomorrow.

2. Man face charged with murder after grandmother killed in Victoria.

A man has faced court over the death of a woman who was found injured at her home in Melbourne's northwest.

20-year-old Hayden Kidd was charged with murder after a 67-year-old woman, Shirley Kidd, was found with critical injuries at a Darley property about 10.30pm on Saturday.

She could not be revived by emergency services and died at the scene.

Police confirmed the pair were known to each other, and it is believed that Shirley was his grandmother.

Shirley is the 20th woman killed by violence in 2022, and one of two women killed over the weekend this Domestic and Family Violence Prevention Month.

Friend Lisa Miller told the Herald Sun that Shirley was always cheerful and positive.

“Not only was she a loving mum but, my god, she devoted her time and love to her grandkids. She would often be at the school picking up or dropping off one of her grandbabies.”

Kidd faced Melbourne Magistrate's Court for a brief hearing on Monday afternoon, where he appeared from custody via videolink. He was remanded to re-appear on October 17.

3. Lyn Dawson's disappearance 'not unusual'.

Christopher Dawson's brother says Lynette Dawson's disappearance was not unusual because wives had been known to leave their homes without contacting their families.

Giving evidence at his brother's murder trial yesterday, Peter Dawson said he never asked any questions when Lynette vanished in January 1982 because his wife's mother had done the same.

"Chris' wife was aware that my first wife's mother had left and done just that, not contacted her family, and for that reason, I didn't believe it was unusual," he told the NSW Supreme Court.

Image: AAP.

Dawson, 73, is accused of killing his wife and disposing of her body so he could have a relationship with one of his former students, known as JC. He has pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Peter also denied telling his brother that he could lose 40 to 60 per cent of all assets plus custody of their two children if he left Lynette, saying he was not aware his brother was experiencing marital problems until after Christmas 1981.

JC has previously testified that, before Lynette's disappearance, she overheard a phone call between the two brothers about what would happen to the family assets if the marriage ended.

Former co-worker Judith Solomon also told the court she saw Lynette with a "huge, horrible black eye" when bumping into her at the Warringah shopping centre.

"It was going green. It was going across the bridge of her nose into the other eye. It was really, really bad," she said.

4. "New leads" in Theo Hayez case as family continue to seek answers.

Police say they have received "new leads" into the disappearance of Belgian backpacker Theo Hayez, following a $500,000 reward.

NSW Police announced the reward for significant information relating to the 18-year-old's disappearance earlier this year in February.

In a statement yesterday, private investigator Ken Gamble said he was continuing to investigate "credible leads" and is "very hopeful that the case will be solved".

“The recent $500,000 reward offered by the NSW government has brought forward new leads that are also being thoroughly investigated," he said.

The family of missing Belgian backpacker Théo Hayez remain convinced the 18-year-old wasn't alone when he vanished three years ago. #9News https://t.co/XCWjVL37Pn — 9News Sydney (@9NewsSyd) May 30, 2022

Hayez was last seen leaving Cheeky Monkey’s nightclub in Byron Bay on May 31, 2019. A week later, he was reported missing when he failed to check out from his hostel in Byron Bay.

Three years on, his family are still waiting for answers.

"Every day Théo is missing is as difficult as the last as we navigate our endless and ambiguous grief and continue to seek answers to what happened to our boy," the family said in a statement.

"As with all families of missing people, we are unable to properly grieve and heal, as we don’t have a conclusion."

5. Man attempts to deface Mona Lisa.

A visitor to the Louvre museum in Paris has thrown a piece of cake at the world-famous painting, the Mona Lisa.

The painting by Leonardo da Vinci was not damaged in its protective case during the attack on Sunday, a museum spokeswoman said yesterday.

The 24-year-old man had first pretended to be disabled in order to get a wheelchair and approach the work of art, the spokeswoman explained.

When he was close enough the man, who had donned a woman's wig, threw a cake - which had previously been kept hidden - at the display case containing the Mona Lisa, she said.

"Think of the earth, there are people who are in the process of destroying the earth," the man shouted, according to the newspaper Le Parisien.

The Mona Lisa was left shaken but unharmed when a visitor to the Louvre tried to smash the glass protecting the world's most famous painting, before smearing cream across its surface in an apparent climate-related publicity stunt https://t.co/4ZrGg0tXSK pic.twitter.com/56eXIGJf3h — Reuters (@Reuters) May 30, 2022

The man was immediately detained by the supervisory staff and taken out of the exhibition hall, and the police arrested him.

He was taken to a psychiatric hospital where it will be determined whether he can be remanded in custody.

- With AAP.