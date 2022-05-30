By Brielle Burns

Morning all,

National Reconciliation Week continues today and this year, we're hearing lots of talk about the Uluru Statement from the Heart.

We've rounded up everything you need to know about the statement after the government committed to it "in full", right here.

But first, let's get you across the top news stories you need to know today, Monday May 30.

1. Dutton to become first Queenslander to lead Liberals.

Former defence minister Peter Dutton is set to be the first Queenslander to lead the Liberal party.

The Dickson MP is tipped as Scott Morrison's likely replacement when the party meets today, with Sussan Ley seeking to become the deputy leader.

Dutton, a former police officer, spruiked his credentials for the job of opposition leader following his nomination.

"In a prime minister you need someone who won't buckle in hard times and will stand up for our country and I have proven that in the portfolios I've had," he wrote on Facebook.

"My work ethic is second to none and I have the skill and experience having served five leaders and have learnt from each."

Dutton also pledges to take the party back to its core values, and represent the aspirational "forgotten people" regarded as the nation's middle class.

"We aren't the Moderate Party. We aren't the Conservative Party. We are Liberals," the post reads.

The Nationals will also hold a leadership ballot on Monday.

2. Second man charged over Queensland woman’s murder.

A second man has been charged with murder after a young woman was shot dead at a home on Queensland's Sunshine Coast.

25-year-old Feebie McIntosh was reportedly shot during a loud argument at a home at Dicky Beach about 9.30am on Friday.

She was dropped off at Caloundra Base Hospital with a severe gunshot wound to her head and died later from her injuries.

A second man has been charged with murder after a woman was shot dead at a home on Queensland’s Sunshine Coast. #7NEWS https://t.co/SFsT4q2Y0U — 7NEWS Australia (@7NewsAustralia) May 29, 2022

A 30-year-old Wartulla man has been charged with murder and unlawful possession of a weapon. He was denied bail and remanded in custody.

He is due to face Maroochydore Magistrates court today.

A 30-year-old Narangba man was already charged with murder over the woman's death on Saturday.

3. Biden visits Texas school as police admit they made the “wrong decision”.

US President Joe Biden has visited the Texas town of Uvalde following the country's deadliest school shooting in a decade.

The president and first lady Jill Biden wiped away tears as they visited memorials at the Robb Elementary School where the gunman killed 19 students and two teachers, laying white roses and paying respects to makeshift shrines to the victims.

"Do something," a crowd chanted outside Sacred Heart Catholic Church as Biden exited after attending mass.

"We will," he answered.

The Bidens are also visiting with victims' families and survivors for several hours before later meeting with first responders.

President Biden on Sunday wiped away a tear while embracing survivors of the massacre at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. It was his second such trip in nearly two weeks to mourn with families suffering from a mass shooting. https://t.co/tC7tiCDpjm pic.twitter.com/UH4njxquim — The New York Times (@nytimes) May 29, 2022

Meanwhile, investigators are seeking to determine how critical mistakes were made in the response to the shooting, including why nearly 20 police officers remained outside a classroom as eight calls to emergency services were placed from inside the room.

The on-site commander, the chief of the school district's police department, mistakenly determined at the time that the gunman was barricaded inside and children were no longer at immediate risk, giving officers time to prepare, McCraw said.

"It was the wrong decision, period," McCraw said, acknowledging that standard law enforcement protocols call for police to confront an active school shooter without delay, rather than wait for backup or more firepower.

4. 'Vigilance vital' as COVID-19 deaths rise.

COVID-19 deaths are again on the rise, with Australia recording 88 fatalities over the weekend and 363 in the past seven days.

By contrast, daily toll reports during April only once exceeded 50 and were often less than 25.

On Sunday, Victoria recorded 16 deaths, Western Australia seven, NSW four, Queensland two and Tasmania one.

We thank everyone who got vaccinated and tested yesterday.



Our thoughts are with those in hospital, and the families of people who have lost their lives.



More data soon: https://t.co/OCCFTAtS1P#COVID19Vic #COVID19VicData pic.twitter.com/ZfbS2IpITC — VicGovDH (@VicGovDH) May 28, 2022

Australia's active virus caseload remains above 300,000 and there are more than 2,700 patients recovering in hospitals around the country.

Authorities have again extended emergency powers in Tasmania, where almost one-third of the state has been diagnosed with COVID-19 and there have been almost 60 deaths this year.

Director of Public Health Mark Veitch expects it will be for the last time, but says vigilance is vital.

"Although we expect to transition out of the state of Public Health Emergency by 30 June, this does not mean that COVID-19 will be over," he said on Sunday.

5. Free flu jabs for WA, SA and NSW.

Residents in Western Australia, South Australia and New South Wales will be able to receive a free flu jab in June.

WA residents of all ages can receive their free influenza jab from Wednesday at state-run clinics or participating pharmacies and GPs.

People aged over five in South Australia can go to their local GP or pharmacy to get their free vaccine.

"The dual challenge of broad community spread of COVID-19 and influenza at the same time during winter threatens to put further pressure on a hospital system already facing significant demand," SA Premier Peter Malinauskas said in a statement on Sunday.

In NSW, flu vaccines will be free of charge via GPs and pharmacists for those five years and above during June.

Free flu vaccine 'blitz' announced in NSW amid 'increasing hospitalisations' https://t.co/sW573MDA9r — ABC News (@abcnews) May 29, 2022

Queensland has also made influenza vaccines free to all people aged six months and over, while Victoria is considering a similar arrangement and other states and territories are likely to follow.

We'll be back to bring you more of the top stories throughout the day.

- With AAP.