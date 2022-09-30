By Brielle Burns

Queen Elizabeth's death certificate has been released by the National Records of Scotland, confirming she died of old age.

The Queen, who spent 70 years on the throne, died peacefully at the age of 96 at Balmoral Castle, her summer home in the Scottish highlands, on September 8.

The certificate records her time of death as 3.10pm (10 minutes past midnight AEST).

Buckingham Palace had released a statement just after 12.30pm that day to say doctors were concerned about the Queen's health and that she would remain under medical supervision.

Her death was officially announced at 6.30pm.

The Queen died of 'old age' at 3.10pm on 8 September, according to her death certificate.



The entry in the National Records of Scotland, published today, is signed by her daughter the Princess Royal, who was with her when she passed away. pic.twitter.com/Xdv8Z6mE0l — The Royal Family Channel (@RoyalFamilyITNP) September 29, 2022

Elizabeth had carried out her last official duty, appointing Liz Truss as prime minister, just two days earlier.

She had been suffering from what Buckingham Palace had called "episodic mobility problems" since the end of last year, forcing her to withdraw from nearly all her public engagements.

The certificate shows her death was registered by her daughter, Princess Anne, on September 16.

- With AAP.