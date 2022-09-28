Live updates
8:51pm
8:41pm
8:32pm
8:02pm
Latest posts
Government says Optus should pay for new passports following hack.
Optus must cover the cost of replacing compromised identity documents, including passports, following a massive data breach, the government says.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese told parliament yesterday it shouldn't fall to taxpayers to help affected customers when it was the telecommunications giant's fault.
The opposition had been calling for Labor to foot the bill but Liberal senator Linda Reynolds later conceded Optus should pay, while criticising the government's response to supporting people hurt by the breach.
"The government's making people pay for (passports) themselves... Optus should be paying, or at least the government," she said.
"People with their Medicare numbers (leaked) ... what protections are the government putting in place?
"These things have been quite slow in response, particularly when looking after the interests of the 10 million Australians believed to be impacted."
This afternoon @albomp gave the parliament an important update on the Optus security breach.— Clare O'Neil MP (@ClareONeilMP) September 28, 2022
Not only are we demanding Optus pay for replacement passports for those affected by the breach, but we're also committed to strengthening our privacy laws through the Privacy Act review. pic.twitter.com/JyoRJxyM3p
Almost all of the states and territories have announced residents can apply for replacement driver's licence numbers, after the transport authorities initially said no - because a licence number follows a driver for life. The cost of the exercise is either free or will be paid for by Optus.
- With AAP.
Iran president says Mahsa Amini's death is tragic but condemns "chaos" of protests.
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi says the death of a young woman in custody has "saddened" everyone in the Islamic Republic but warned that "chaos" would not be accepted amid spreading violent protests over Mahsa Amini's death.
Amini's death two weeks ago has sparked anti-government protests across Iran, with protesters often calling for the end of the Islamic clerical establishment's after its more than four decades in power.
"We all are saddened by this tragic incident... (However) chaos is unacceptable," Raisi said in an interview with state TV, while protests continued around the country.
"The government's red line is our people's security... One cannot allow people to disturb the peace of society through riots."
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi says death of young woman in custody had "saddened" everyone in country, but warns "chaos" would not be accepted amid spreading violent protests over Mahsa Amini's death. Reza Hatami reports pic.twitter.com/EDKA7sUB5U— TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) September 28, 2022
Angry demonstrations have spread to more than 80 cities since the September 13th death of 22-year-old Amini after she was arrested for "unsuitable attire" by the morality police who enforce the Islamic Republic's strict dress code.
"Whoever participated and ignited the chaos and riots will be held to account," warned Raisi, while adding that "no one should be afraid to express their views".
Raisi, who had ordered an investigation into Amini's death, said "forensics will present a report on her death in the coming days".
- With AAP.
Parliament remembers Bali bombing victims as bombmaker begs for forgiveness from widow.
The 88 Australians murdered in the 2002 Bali bombings have been remembered by federal parliament ahead of the 20th anniversary of the attacks.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese commemorated constituents from his own inner-western Sydney electorate who died, including Debbie Borgia and her daughter Abbey who, at 13, was the youngest victim.
The terrorist attacks of October 12, 2002 in Bali's popular tourist district of Kuta killed 202 people from 20 nations.
"They were not combatants in a war, they were visitors and locals alike," Albanese said.
"They were gathered in a place of joy because, as Australians have for so long known and cherished, few places are as welcoming as Indonesia... But amid the joy there was malice, terrorists who brought their depravity to Bali."
My speech today on the upcoming 20th anniversary of the Bali Bombings. pic.twitter.com/idD4zYEWzf— Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) September 28, 2022
Albanese said the terrorists tried to tear the world apart, but in fact brought people closer together.
"We will hold (the victims) in all of our hearts, we will think of everyone who never came home, we will think of all the survivors we have lost since."
Meanwhile, bomb maker Umar Patek has met with widow Ni Luh Erniati, whose husband died in attack, begging her for forgiveness.
Patek, who was sentenced to 20 years for his role in bombings, became eligible for parole last month after serving half of his sentence. He is waiting to hear if he can be released from jail.
"He was crying and he wanted me to forgive him," Erniati told 7News, saying she is not sure if she will ever forgive him.
"For now, I just want to think about the future."
- With AAP.
Confused about the Optus hack? Here’s what to do.
Optus has apologised to millions of customers who recently had a stack of their personal data stolen from them by hackers.
Some of that data included names, addresses, birth dates and their Medicare, driver’s license or passport numbers, things that could be easily used to access other platforms like, say, internet banking or to set up new accounts using their ID.
In today’s episode, The Quicky team speaks to the journalist who has been in direct contact with the alleged hacker and a cyber security expert to look at what to do when your personal details have been stolen and whether there really is anything you can do to counteract it.
Feature Image: Scott Barbour/Getty/AAP.