Optus must cover the cost of replacing compromised identity documents, including passports, following a massive data breach, the government says.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese told parliament yesterday it shouldn't fall to taxpayers to help affected customers when it was the telecommunications giant's fault.

The opposition had been calling for Labor to foot the bill but Liberal senator Linda Reynolds later conceded Optus should pay, while criticising the government's response to supporting people hurt by the breach.

"The government's making people pay for (passports) themselves... Optus should be paying, or at least the government," she said.

"People with their Medicare numbers (leaked) ... what protections are the government putting in place?

"These things have been quite slow in response, particularly when looking after the interests of the 10 million Australians believed to be impacted."

Almost all of the states and territories have announced residents can apply for replacement driver's licence numbers, after the transport authorities initially said no - because a licence number follows a driver for life. The cost of the exercise is either free or will be paid for by Optus.

