It's Thursday July 28.

1. Govt to deliver "confronting" news about economy after inflation reaches record high.

Federal Treasurer Jim Chalmers will deliver a "confronting" economic statement to the nation, after it was confirmed Australia's inflation has surged to a new 21-year high.

Chalmers has stressed the hit to households and the economy again and again, labelling inflation, interest rates and government debt and the outlook for economic growth "confronting".

Today, in his first statement on the economic outlook to federal parliament, Chalmers will reveal the economic pain he has previously alluded to.

"The headwinds our economy is facing - higher inflation at the top of that list, along with slowing global growth - are now reflected in the revised economic outcomes and forecasts," he will say.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers @JEChalmers will deliver his first forecast on the state of the economy today as the cost of living continues to surge to its steepest rate in 20 years. pic.twitter.com/7gVgXoXpjX — Sunrise (@sunriseon7) July 27, 2022

The new figures show real GDP grew by three-and-three quarter per cent in 2021-22, instead of four-and-a-half per cent as estimated pre-election.

There has also been a sharp rise in annual inflation in the June quarter to 6.1 per cent - the highest rate in over two decades.

Australia is outperforming much of the world but inflation is making it hard for people to pay the bills, the treasurer will say.

"Our high inflation is primarily but not exclusively global... It will subside but not overnight."

Chalmers will tell parliament the new Labor government didn't make the mess but it will take responsibility for cleaning it up.

2. Only four of 17 Closing the Gap targets on track.

More than half the socio-economic targets outlined in the Closing the Gap agreement will fail to be met.

That's according to the Productivity Commission's annual data compilation report, which reveals only four of the 17 targets are on track. Although they stressed the data should be treated with caution, being the first set since the baseline year of 2021.

The commission says progress on healthy birth weight for babies, enrolment of children in pre-school and youth detention rates are on track. There's also been an improvement in sea country rights and interests, but not enough to be declared as on target.

The data shows the gap has worsened in other areas including children being developmentally ready once they reach school age, children in out-of-home care, adults in prison, and people who took their own life.

The minister for Indigenous Australians, Linda Burney, said the results were "disappointing".

"It's incredibly disturbing to see that a number of Closing the Gap targets are not on track," she said. "There are some disappointing results in the latest figures – it's clear that more work needs to be done."

Australia still failing to hit more than two-thirds of Closing the Gap targets, new data shows https://t.co/Yidy8UJzHa — Guardian news (@guardiannews) July 27, 2022

However, Productivity Commission chair Michael Brennan urged those interpreting the data to be careful, and bear in mind it was early days under the agreement.

3. Backpacker's boyfriend charged with murder.

The boyfriend of German backpacker Simone Strobel will face a Sydney court charged with murder after being extradited from Western Australia.

Tobias Friedrich Moran, formerly known as Tobias Suckfuell, had been travelling around Australia with Strobel when her body was found near a Lismore caravan park in 2005.

The 25-year-old schoolteacher had been suffocated with a pillow or plastic bag.

Strobel's murder has remained unsolved despite the establishment of a strike force and the NSW government offering a $1 million reward in 2020.

#BREAKING: A man arrested in Perth over the murder of German backpacker Simone Strobel 17 years ago, has just touched down in #Sydney. #9News pic.twitter.com/8FNH0qFYho — 9News Sydney (@9NewsSyd) July 27, 2022

On Tuesday, it emerged Moran had been arrested in connection with the case after a warrant was issued by NSW police.

The 42-year-old was flown to Sydney yesterday, having spent the night at Perth Watch House after a magistrate granted his extradition. He has since been charged with murder and do act with intent to pervert the course of justice, and refused bail to face Sydney's Downing Centre Local Court today.

4. Labor MP slams lapse of NT alcohol ban.

The decision to allow alcohol restrictions to lapse in some Northern Territory communities was comparable to withdrawing troops from Afghanistan without providing support to those left behind, a new Labor MP says.

Marion Scrymgour is the first Indigenous Australian to represent the electorate of Lingiari in the Northern Territory and is one of 11 First Nations members in the 47th parliament.

In her first speech to parliament, Scrymgour slammed the former government's decision to allow alcohol restriction measures in Indigenous communities to expire.

The curbs had applied in some communities for more than 14 years and pulling the pin on the protective regime was negligent, she told parliament.

"It is tantamount to causing injury by omission," Scrymgour said.

'The system is broken': Indigenous policy failures highlighted in powerful maiden speeches https://t.co/mKYmPaF6we — ABC News (@abcnews) July 27, 2022

While the new Labor government is not in a position to reinstate the now-expired laws, Scrymgour said she wants action to protect people in those communities

"Now that takeaway alcohol is getting let back into our towns we need to do more consultation about what happens next," she said. "Moving forward, targeted programs have to be part of the solution.

5. Neighbours ends after 37 years.

And in entertainment news, Australia's longest-running TV soap opera, Neighbours, will officially come to an end tonight.

Some of its biggest stars including Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan have returned to the fictional suburb of Erinsborough for the three-episode finale, airing back-to-back tonight.

"I'm absolutely thrilled that we're not a show limping to the end, we're going out on an enormous high," executive producer Jason Herbison told AAP.

The production team worked hard to ensure the finale has something for every generation of Ramsay Street fans, from 1985 onwards, Herbison said.

"I really hope people watch and take a minute to think about what Neighbours has meant to them, and when the curtain has come down, hold a piece of it in their hearts," he said.

The show announced its cancellation in March, after 37 years, following the loss of its main UK broadcast partner, Channel 5.

You can watch it from 7:30pm on Channel 10 and 10 Peach.

