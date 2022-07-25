By Brielle Burns

Morning all,

Yesterday it was announced television presenter Stan Grant will be the new host of ABC’s Q+A.

You can read everything we know about the veteran award-winning journalist here.

But first, these are the stop news stories you need to know today, Tuesday July 26.

1. "A lovely boy." Family killed in Sydney house fire identified.

The three victims of a Sydney house fire have been identified, as fire authorities confirm the blaze broke out in the garage of the family home.

Authorities were called to Hinchinbrook in Sydney's south-west around 5:30am on Sunday.

Six people were evacuated from the house, including a 10-year-old boy who was taken to the Children’s Hospital at Westmead in a critical condition. He was later confirmed dead on Sunday afternoon.

The child has now been identified as Darren Le, the son of Vickie Le and Minh Nguyen, who were asleep inside the house when the blaze started.

Darren's two grandmothers and a woman who worked as a carer were also inside the property.

One of his grandmothers and the carer did not survive, while Vickie and Vickie’s mother were taken to hospital, where they have been discharged. Minh is still fighting for his life in the ICU.

Trevor Hibberson, a relative of the family, told 7NEWS, "Minh is still in hospital, he’s in a pretty bad way".

"(Darren) was a lovely boy. Quiet, listened, did what he was told, learned a lot. He loved his school."

A GoFundMe page has been set up by a family friend to help raise funds for the three funerals.

"This may be a story you have read or seen on the news however, for them this is a lifelong scar," the page reads.

2. Climate change and domestic violence on the agenda as parliament opens.

Climate change, aged care reform and domestic violence leave will mark the start of the Australia's 47th parliament, which will meet today.

All parliamentarians will need to be sworn in, including 35 new lower house MPs elected on May 21.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Governor-General David Hurley will outline his government's ambition in an address to parliament.

"A government which sees it has a responsibility to break Australia out of the inertia that the former government was stuck in," he told his party room on Monday.

"We often came to the (last) parliament without much to do in terms of an agenda. This Labor government will not be like that and we've hit the ground running already."

Proposed aged care reforms include putting nurses into nursing homes, stopping high administration and management fees and improving the integrity and accountability of residential facilities.

Labor intends to enshrine a 43 per cent emissions-reduction target by 2030 into a law that will also require the climate minister to report annually to parliament on Australia's progress. A proposal to introduce 10 days of paid family and domestic violence leave will be unveiled.

3. Several Manly Sea Eagles players to boycott match over Pride jersey.

A number of Manly Sea Eagles players will reportedly boycott an upcoming match in protest of the club's pride jersey.

On Sunday, Manly announced they would become the first club in rugby league history to wear a jersey celebrating inclusivity and LGBTQIA+ Pride.

The club is expected to confirm today that up to seven players will miss Thursday's match with the Sydney Roosters, opting not to play in the jersey, which is fitted with rainbow colours instead of the traditional white piping and includes the words ‘Everyone in League’ written on it.

Among the concerns for select players is uneasy questions that will arise within their culture or religion from wearing the jersey. Some players also claim they only learned of the strip on social media on Sunday night and were not previously consulted.

Ian Roberts, who became the first rugby league player to come out as gay while playing for Manly in 1995, said the player revolt 'breaks my heart.'

The former Kangeroo and Sea Eagles star told The Daily Telegraph, "It's sad and uncomfortable As an older gay man, this isn't unfamiliar. I did wonder whether there would be any religious pushback. That's why I think the NRL have never had a Pride round."

"I can promise you every young kid on the northern beaches who is dealing with their sexuality would have heard about this."

The jersey has proved popular among fans, selling out on the club's online store in all men's and women's sizes, with only junior versions of the strip available on Monday night.

4. Anglicare scrutinised in COVID-19 inquest.

A decision to treat COVID-positive patients at Newmarch House rather than in hospital will be a key focus in an inquest into a deadly outbreak that ripped through the Sydney aged care home.

In the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, the virus spread through the Anglicare-run Newmarch in April and May 2020. In total, 37 out of 97 residents tested positive, with 19 dying over that period. A further 34 staff members also caught the disease.

In opening remarks to the inquest yesterday, counsel assisting Simon Buchen SC said the main focus would be the "Hospital in the Home" program in which sick residents were treated onsite rather than in nearby hospitals.

Buchen said Newmarch, in the western suburb of Kingswood, had problems with staffing, communication and management which negatively impacted residents.

While Anglicare had made preparations for what would occur at the 102-bed facility during a COVID-19 outbreak by early March 2020, this was inadequate, the Lidcombe Coroners Court heard.

"Those preparations were insufficient for an outbreak of the scale of the one that occurred at Newmarch House," Buchen said.

NSW Health's barrister Michael Fordham SC acknowledged the devastating impact the outbreak had on families and staff.

"The loss of 19 lives was tragic. The tragedy was made worse by the lack of effective communication. NSW Health is sorry for the distress caused and deeply sorry for the loss suffered by each and every family member and carer," he said.

The inquest continues today.

5. UK to host Eurovision on Ukraine's behalf.

The United Kingdom will host the Eurovision Song Contest next year on behalf of Ukraine, after it was decided the event could not be held in the war-torn country following the Russian invasion.

Ukraine will automatically qualify for the grand final alongside the so-called big five nations - the UK, France, Germany, Italy and Spain, which each get a free pass because of their financial contributions to the event.

It will be the ninth time Eurovision has taken place in the UK, more than any other country.

Outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the UK would "put on a fantastic contest on behalf of our Ukrainian friends".

He said that in talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky last week they "agreed that wherever Eurovision 2023 is held, it must celebrate the country and people of Ukraine".

