All eyes are on Canberra this morning after Australia's 47th parliament opened yesterday.

As we wait to hear news from the nation's capital, here are the top stories you need to know this morning.

1. Cashless debit cards set to be abolished. ﻿

The Albanese government will use the first full day of parliamentary business today, to introduce legislation to scrap cashless debit cards.

More than 17,300 welfare recipients currently on the welfare scheme would then have the option of voluntary income management.

The move comes after widespread talks with affected communities who said the card stigmatises and often makes participants' lives more difficult.

Anthony Albanese will also face his first opposition grilling as prime minister on Wednesday.

Question Time will return today, presenting the first opportunity for Opposition Leader Peter Dutton, who took over the Liberal leadership from Scott Morrison, to quiz the Labor government.

Today was a momentous day as the new Parliament sat for the first time.



On election day Australians voted for change and today we met in Canberra to deliver on it. pic.twitter.com/V3Y69eejPI — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) July 26, 2022

All eyes will be on the lower house as Climate Change Minister Chris Bowen introduces the government's much-anticipated bill to enshrine a 43 per cent emissions-reduction target by 2030. The proposal will also require the climate minister of the day to report annually to parliament on Australia's progress.

While negotiations to pass the bill continue, Albanese said he would not ban coal and gas development as sought by the Greens.

"That would have a devastating impact on our economy," he told ABC.

2. Second woman elected as Senate president.

Western Australia Senator Sue Lines has been elected as the Senate's second female president, becoming the first woman from Labor to hold the top job.

Lines has served as deputy Senate president since 2016, and replaced the Liberals' Slade Brockman after being elected on 54 votes. She is the second woman to hold the role after the Liberals' Margaret Reid.

"Thank you very much senators for the honour and privilege bestowed on me here today," she told the Senate after her election. "I'll do my utmost to be a fair and consultative president."

Congratulations to Sue Lines on her election to President of the Senate #auspol pic.twitter.com/CracVeDbYO — Australian Labor (@AustralianLabor) July 26, 2022

Leader of the Government in the Senate, Penny Wong, said, "It's taken a long time but I'm pleased that we see yet another woman serving in this high office".

"I'm confident Senator Lines will represent the interests of the Senate and the parliament as a whole, particularly when it comes to matters of privilege."

3. Somerton Man mystery 'solved'. ﻿

A professor claims he has discovered the identity of the Somerton Man, potentially solving one of Australia’s greatest mysteries.

The identity of the Somerton Man has baffled researchers for decades, after he was discovered propped up against a seawall at Somerton Beach in Adelaide in 1948.

74 years later, Professor Derek Abbott from the University of Adelaide, claims to have identified the man as Carl "Charles" Webb from Melbourne.

Webb was an electrical engineer and instrument maker born in 1905, making him 43 when he died. He was married to Dorothy Robertson, before they separated in April 1947.

BREAKING: An Adelaide Professor says he's solved the 73-year-old mystery of the Somerton Man, identifying him as Carl "Charles" Webb, a Melbourne-born electrical engineer and instrument maker. Story on CNN: https://t.co/3XD7cvq90Q pic.twitter.com/Oy6tMV7gTY — Ben Avery (@benavery9) July 26, 2022

Professor Abbott, who has been working alongside American genealogist Colleen Fitzpatrick, used hair from a plaster mask made by police in the 1940s to analyse his DNA and build a family tree.

On Saturday, they had a breakthrough and identified the Somerton Man as Webb.

"By filling out this tree, we managed to find a first cousin three times removed on his mother's side," Abbott told CNN. "It just felt like I climbed and I was at the top of Mount Everest."

South Australia Police are yet to verify Abbott's findings.

4. Manly coach apologises for handling of pride jersey as seven payers boycott match.

Manly Sea Eagles coach Des Hasler has backed the message behind the club's inclusion jersey, despite it tearing apart his team to take on the Sydney Roosters, with seven players boycotting the NRL match.

In a 10-minute apology yesterday, Hasler said his club had made a grave error in not consulting players before unveiling their "everyone in league" jersey, which features rainbow colours recognising the LGBTQI community.

Hasler said he himself supported the jersey, with the club making the call to go ahead with wearing it after a lengthy meeting with players on Monday night.

However, Josh Aloiai, Jason Saab, Christian Tuipulotu, Josh Schuster, Haumole Olakau'atu, Tolutau Koula and Toafofoa Sipley will boycott the match, in a significant blow to Manly's finals hopes.

There was a heartfelt apology from Manly @SeaEagles coach Des Hasler today as he admitted that the club's handling of its controversial pride jersey was a 'significant mistake'. https://t.co/ccXI3Omfsg #NRL #7NEWS pic.twitter.com/8RJBZcUP8l — 7NEWS Australia (@7NewsAustralia) July 26, 2022

"The jersey's intent was to support the advocacy and human rights pertaining to gender, race, culture, ability and LGBTQ rights. Sadly, the execution of what was intended to be an extremely important initiative was poor," Hasler said.

"In this specific instance, I also feel for these players. They were not included in the discussions around the jersey... at a minimum they should have been consulted."

Weighing in, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said it was important that all Australians are respected.

"I certainly hope this is resolved - it’s a good thing sport is more inclusive," he told reporters.

5. Russia pulls out of International Space Station.

Russia will opt out of the International Space Station after 2024 and focus on building its own orbiting outpost, the country's newly appointed space chief says.

Yuri Borisov, who was appointed this month to lead the state-controlled space corporation Roscosmos, said during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, that Russia will fulfil its obligations to other partners at the ISS before it leaves the project.

"The decision to leave the station after 2024 has been made," Borisov said yesterday.

Breaking News: Russia said it would leave the International Space Station after 2024, marking a potential end to two decades of space cooperation with the U.S.https://t.co/D6XFivcR5k — The New York Times (@nytimes) July 26, 2022

His statement reaffirmed previous declarations by Russian space officials about Moscow's intention to leave the space outpost after 2024.

It comes amid soaring tensions between Russia and the West over the Kremlin's military action in Ukraine.

