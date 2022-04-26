By Brielle Burns

Morning everyone and welcome to your live news feed for Wednesday April 27.

Let's jump straight in with the top five news stories you need to know this morning.

1. Olympic swimmer calls out "horrific" billboard against women in sport.

Aussies Olympic swimmer Emily Seebohm has called out a billboard ad for using her photo to advocate against transgender women in sport.

The billboard, which was released by Conservative lobby group Advance Australia, includes a photo of Seebohm and fellow swimmers Emma McKeon and Dawn Fraser alongside the words, "Women’s sport is not for men".

The Australian Olympic Committee and Swimming Australia are threatening legal action over the ad, claiming they used the images without permission.

Speaking to The Project last night, the four time Olympic medallist said, "I have no idea who Advance Australia is but… I don’t want my photo next to something saying transphobic."

"That is a statement that I’ve never said and I don’t suggest nor support that and... the photo is just horrific! So the whole thing is just awful to me."

The AOC and Swimming Australia are threatening legal action over billboards campaigning against trans-women in sport. Swimming star @emcbomb, whose image was used in the campaign, joins us and offers an insight into how the sport manages its own trans athletes. #TheProjectTV pic.twitter.com/8prMoJFwiL — The Project (@theprojecttv) April 26, 2022

Seebohm said the lobby group took past statements she made about women's participation in sport out of context and she wants "everyone to feel included" in swimming.

"I’ve not once said that I don’t want inclusivity in this sport. I want everyone to feel included in this sport, we just have to work out how that works and how this will look."

2. Over 6 million to receive $250 cost-of-living payment from today.

More than six million Australians, including pensioners, carers, veterans, and job seekers will receive a one-off $250 payment from today.

The $1.5 billion payments are part of the cost of living package announced in the federal budget and are expected to hit bank accounts by the end of the week.

More than six million low-income earners are set to receive a $250 one-off cost of living payment. #9Today pic.twitter.com/KJGtr3gd3V — The Today Show (@TheTodayShow) April 26, 2022

The payments come as the election returns to cost of living debate.

The Coalition is pledging to create 450,000 more jobs in regional Australia over the next five years, with Prime Minister Scott Morrison to announce details of the plan today.

"Only the Coalition has a plan for 450,000 new jobs in the regions and runs on the board to deliver them," he said.

Shadow treasurer Jim Chalmers told AAP under the Morrison government everything was going up except Australians' wages, with interest rates about to be part of the pain.

"A better future relies on a stronger, broader, more inclusive, and more sustainable economy – powered by cleaner and cheaper energy, a bigger and better-trained workforce, and key investments in the care economy, digital economy, and a future made in Australia," said Chalmers.

3. Charity CEO suspended for Frydenberg flyer.

Guide Dogs Victoria boss Karen Hayes has been stood down, pending the outcome of an investigation into her endorsing Treasurer Josh Frydenberg for re-election.

Karen Hayes was featured in a flyer and a promotional video posted on social media backing Frydenberg as the member for Kooyong ahead of the May 21 poll.

When made aware of the material last week, the charity's board confirmed it had not approved it and requested its immediate removal from circulation while launching an internal investigation.

The head of Guide Dogs Victoria Karen Hayes has been temporarily stood down after she appeared in Liberal party campaign material endorsing Treasurer Josh Frydenberg. Follow our live blog. #auspol #AustraliaVotes https://t.co/aBVL4n2ERd pic.twitter.com/hPaw8hmcOa — The Age (@theage) April 26, 2022

"The independent investigation is underway and is ongoing. The purpose of the investigation is to understand what happened and ensure it never happens again," Guide Dogs Victoria said in a statement.

The flyer and promotional video were authorised by Frydenberg's Hawthorn East office, in compliance with electoral laws.

However, charity groups are bound by regulations enforced by the Australian Charities and Not-for-profits Commission and can be stripped of their status if unable or unwilling to rectify serious breaches. The ACNC reminded charities of their obligations less than a week before the Hayes' comments came to light.

4. UN expecting 8.3m Ukrainian refugees to flee as ambassador calls for more Aus military assistance.

The United Nations refugee agency (UNHCR) is expecting some 8.3 million people to flee Ukraine this year, revising its previous projection.

More than 12.7 million people have fled their homes in the past two months, including 7.7 million people displaced internally and more than five million who have fled over borders, UNHCR spokeswoman Shabia Mantoo told a UN news briefing yesterday.

UNHCR had previously planned for some four million refugees in the immediate aftermath of Russia's invasion of Ukraine on February 24 but this was surpassed last month.

"The scale of the crisis, definitely the rapidity of people fleeing, we have not seen in recent times," Mantoo told the briefing.

UN Predicts More Than 8 Million Refugees Will Flee Ukraine This Year https://t.co/QGAF9TlyZt pic.twitter.com/7Ljtc5y31l — Forbes (@Forbes) April 26, 2022

Meanwhile, Ukraine's ambassador has reiterated calls for Australia to supply further military equipment, warning of further Russian threats to the Indo-Pacific region.

"We need it all to be able to defend, to defend Ukraine, defend Europe, and defend all the values and freedom and democracy," Vasyl Myroshnychenko said at an Australian Strategic Policy Institute event yesterday.

"The consequences we're going to see will be enormous, that (Vladimir Putin) can take another country by force... This is going to create a domino effect all over the world, including here in the Indo-Pacific."

5. No vax required for Djokovic at Wimbledon.

Novak Djokovic will be allowed to defend his title at Wimbledon despite not being vaccinated against COVID-19.

All England Club chief executive Sally Bolton gave Djokovic the go-ahead on Tuesday, adding jabs were not required to enter Britain.

World No.1 Djokovic, missed the Australian Open in January after being deported because he was not vaccinated.

During the annual spring briefing ahead of Wimbledon, which starts on June 27, Bolton said "whilst, of course, it is encouraged" that all players get vaccinated, "it will not be a condition of entry to compete" at the grass-court grand slam tournament this year.

Novak Djokovic WILL be allowed to play at Wimbledon this year, the club has confirmed. pic.twitter.com/XkXhodttb8 — Sam Street (@samstreetwrites) April 26, 2022

Meanwhile, Chairman, Ian Hewitt, has defended the decision to ban Russian and Belarusian players from this year's Championship.

"We believe we have made the most responsible decision possible. We believe (given Government guidance) there is no viable alternative in this truly exceptional and tragic situation," he said.

And that's it, you're all up to speed. We'll be back to bring you more of the biggest stories throughout the day.

- AAP.