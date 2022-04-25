By Brielle Burns

Morning everyone and welcome back after the long weekend.

In case you missed it, Alex Fevola spoke to Mia Freedman about how her marriage came back from AFL star Brendan Fevola's affair on the No Filter podcast. My colleague Adrienne Tam wrote all about it here.

But first, let's get you across the biggest news stories making a buzz this Tuesday April 26.

1. Elon Musk buys Twitter for $61 billion.

The world's richest person, Elon Musk, has clinched a deal to buy Twitter Inc for $44 billion cash (A$61 billion) in a transaction that will give him control of the social media platform populated by millions of users and global leaders.

Discussions over the deal, which last week appeared uncertain, accelerated over the weekend after Musk wooed Twitter shareholders with financing details of his offer. Under pressure, Twitter started negotiating with Musk to buy the company at the proposed $54.20 per share price.

"Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated," Musk said in a statement.

The transaction was approved by the board and is now subject to a shareholder vote. It was not immediately clear what the breakup fee would be or who would run the new company.

Republicans on Monday cheered the news of a possible Musk buyout of Twitter, betting it will lead to former president Donald Trump's reinstatement on the social media platform.

Trump was banned from Twitter over concerns around incitement of violence following last year's US Capitol attack by his supporters. At the time, Musk Tweeted, "A lot of people are going to be super unhappy with West Coast high tech as the de facto arbiter of free speech."

However, Trump, whose company is building a rival to Twitter called Truth Social, said he will not return to Twitter, according to a Fox News interview.

2. Greens push to sue coal & gas companies as Labor announces Pacific plan.

Coal and gas companies could be sued for climate-fuelled flood damage under legislation promised by the Greens.

Greens leader Adam Bandt will join the party's candidate Mandy Nolan for the flood-affected region of Richmond, NSW, to announce the policy today while offering extra support for flood victims.

The Greens will also push for a $190 million a year fund for local communities in Richmond to build and upgrade critical infrastructure to reduce flood impacts, and will move to change the investment restrictions on the Emergency Response Fund to ensure $600 million is spent each year up until 2026/27, and $300 million a year afterwards, on climate resilience.

Neither Liberal or Labor have a plan that will keep us safe. When we need to be getting out of fossil fuels, they’re trying to open 114 new coal and gas mines.



The Greens will stop new coal and gas. If we act now, we can turn this around.https://t.co/RQQG1xrNzX — Adam Bandt (@AdamBandt) April 24, 2022

Meanwhile, Labor has announced their plan to challenge China's expansionism, saying the ABC would get $8 million a year to deliver Australian content to Pacific nations.

The election promise will be unveiled today by senior Labor members who have criticised the coalition government over the security pact between the Solomon Islands and China, which security experts fear could lead to a Chinese military base.

A $6.5 million Australia Pacific Defence School would also be set up to train personnel from regional neighbours, to be run by the Australian Defence Force, and funding for aerial surveillance under the Pacific Maritime Security Program would be bolstered by $12 million a year to help Pacific nations guard against illegal fishing and drug smuggling.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison will start the day in Townsville, campaigning in the Liberal seat of Herbert which is held by a margin of 8.4 per cent.

3. Russia announces ceasefire in Mariupol.

Russia has announced a new ceasefire and a humanitarian corridor for civilians trapped in a steel plant in the besieged Ukrainian port city of Mariupol.

According to the Defence Ministry in Moscow, the Russian army was set to cease hostilities at 2pm local time on Monday with civilians able to leave via a humanitarian corridor.

According to Russian sources, about 2,500 Ukrainian fighters and foreign mercenaries are held up at the Azovstal steel plant, which has became a last refuge for the people still trapped in Mariupol. Kiev says there are also 1,000 civilians in the steel plant.

#Russia’s defense ministry has announced a ceasefire around the Azovstal steel plant in #Mariupol to allow a civilian evacuation from the industrial area that has been sheltering the remaining Ukrainian resistance in the port city.https://t.co/gRuvNhpLhv — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) April 25, 2022

Early on Monday, a series of Russian offensives were blocked in eastern Ukraine, according to reports out of Kiev.

The civilian death toll amid the Russian invasion stands at 3,818 according to Ukrainian district attorney Iryna Venediktova, in comments reported by the Interfax-Ukraine news agency.

She noted, however, that the statistics are incomplete, as authorities are unable to investigate in many parts of the country due to the ongoing invasion.

4. COVID-19 cases aboard one of the first cruise ships back in WA.

A dozen people have contracted COVID-19 on one of the first cruise ships allowed back into Western Australia since the pandemic began.

Ten passengers and two crew have tested positive aboard the Coral Discoverer, which arrived in Broome early on Monday.

The vessel, carrying 61 passengers and 30 crew, had completed a 10-day voyage from Darwin.

A spokesman for the ship's operator, Coral Expeditions, said all guests and passengers were triple-vaccinated in line with WA requirements.

One of the first cruise ships allowed back into Western Australia has been hit by a COVID outbreak. #9Today pic.twitter.com/9FVN540Vjy — The Today Show (@TheTodayShow) April 25, 2022

The positive guests and their close contacts had isolated and some had been transported to designated hotels in Broome to finish their isolation periods.

"All of the guests were either asymptomatic or had mild symptoms," he said.

Small cruise ships carrying no more than 350 passengers and crew have been permitted to enter West Australian waters since April 17.

WA Health on Monday reported 5,639 COVID-19 cases and the death of a man in his 80s. There are 240 cases in hospital, including nine in intensive care.

5. Donald Trump to be fined $10,000 a day until he complies with court order.

Former president Donald Trump has been held in contempt of court for not producing documents subpoenaed in a civil probe of his business practices, and will be fined $10,000 per day until he complies.

Trump lost a bid to quash a subpoena from state Attorney General Letitia James, then failed to produce all the documents by a court-ordered March 3 deadline, later extended to March 31 at his lawyers' request.

Justice Arthur Engoron ruled that a contempt finding was appropriate because of what the judge called "repeated failures" to hand over materials and that it was not clear Trump had conducted a complete search for responsive documents.

A New York judge held Donald Trump in contempt of court for failing to turn over documents related to an inquiry by the state attorney general. He will be fined $10,000 per day until he cooperates. https://t.co/sjHoGiiSZk pic.twitter.com/vWeRkKpyhR — The New York Times (@nytimes) April 25, 2022

James is investigating whether the Trump Organization, the former president's New York City-based family company, misstated the values of its real estate properties to obtain favourable loans and tax deductions.

She said her probe had found "significant evidence" suggesting that for more than a decade the company's financial statements "relied on misleading asset valuations and other misrepresentations to secure economic benefits."

And that's it, you're all up to speed. We'll be back to bring you more of the top stories throughout the day.

- With AAP.