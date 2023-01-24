Live updates
'We're so excited.' Princess Eugenie announces she's pregnant with her second child.
Princess Eugenie has announced she's expecting her second child with her husband Jack Brooksbank.
The 32-year-old shared the exciting news on Instagram alongside a photo of the couple's first child, August, kissing her pregnancy bump.
"We’re so excited to share that there will be a new addition to our family this summer," she captioned the post.
As the daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, Eugenie is 11th in line to the throne, while her new child will be the 13th.
In a statement, Buckingham Palace said, "The family are delighted and August is very much looking forward to being a big brother."
The couple, who married in 2018, welcomed August back in February 2021.
"We wanted to introduce you to August Philip Hawke Brooksbank," they wrote on Instagram at the time.
"Our hearts are full of love for this little human, words can't express. We are excited to be able to share these photos with you."
Jacinda Ardern makes last public appearance as New Zealand's PM.
Jacinda Ardern has made her final public appearance as New Zealand's prime minister, before officially handing over the top job today.
The 42-year-old travelled to the town of Rātana Pā for her final public event yesterday, where she told Kiwis they would still see her around but not in public debates.
"You won't find me commentating on domestic politics. I've had my time," she said.
"I'm ready to be lots of things. I'm ready to be a backbench MP. I'm ready to be a sister and a mum."
It's the end of an era today, as New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern officially hands over the top job today. @nzbenedict #9News pic.twitter.com/48Pdsgcs0H— 9News Australia (@9NewsAUS) January 24, 2023
Ardern will head to government house this morning to resign her commission, with new Labour leader Chris Hipkins to be sworn in as prime minister shortly after.
She will head to the back bench for three months, resigning her seat in April ahead of an October 14 election.
The prime minister surprised Kiwis and much of her party last Thursday when she announced her resignation at Labour's year-starting retreat in Napier.
"Having reflected over summer I know I no longer have that bit extra in the tank to do the job justice," she said at the time.
"To Neve, mum is looking forward to being there when you start school next year. And to Clarke, let’s get married."
- With AAP.
Aussies Cate Blanchett and Catherine Martin score Oscar nominations.
In entertainment news, Aussie actress Cate Blanchett is up for her third Oscar after being nominated for leading actress in Tár.
The 53-year-old has been nominated alongside Baz Luhrmann's wife, Catherine Martin, who was nominated for Best Production Design and Best Costume Design for her husband's film, Elvis.
The film scored seven nominations including Best Picture and Best Actor for its star Austin Butler. However, Luhrmann missed out on a nomination for Best Director.
Acting nominees also include Michelle Yeoh for Everything Everywhere All at Once, Ana de Armas for Blonde, Michelle Williams for The Fabelmans, Brendan Fraser for The Whale, Colin Farrell for The Banshees of Inisherin and Paul Mescal for Aftersun.
The nominations for Actress in a Leading Role go to... #Oscars #Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/W8wKkY7EFQ— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 24, 2023
Everything Everywhere All At Once is up for the most awards this year with 11 nominations to its name, including supporting nominations for Ke Huy Quan, Jamie Lee Curtis and Stephanie Hsu.
Other films vying for Best Picture include Avatar: The Way of Water, Top Gun: Maverick and The Fabelmans.
And the nominees for Best Picture are... #Oscars #Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/0aNqCj0Tl2— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 24, 2023
The winners will be announced at this year's Oscars ceremony on March 12, which will be hosted by comedian Jimmy Kimmel.
The death of awards shows: Is time up for the Oscars, Globes and Emmys?
With the Oscar nominations released today, there is some excitement that the awards season is well and truly underway… but that excitement isn’t what it used to be and those who broadcast the ceremonies are finding all that money they’ve shelled out for the rights, isn’t returning the kind of viewer numbers they used to.
So what’s happening with those big glamorous red carpets and long drawn out nights full of speeches, statues and sometimes boozy moments with the added dash of a bit of controversy?
Are we losing interest? Does it take something like the will smith slap to keep us entertained in 2023?
Today we find out whether the awards ceremony is dead and if it’s on the way out, how do we save it.
