By Brielle Burns

Princess Eugenie has announced she's expecting her second child with her husband Jack Brooksbank.

The 32-year-old shared the exciting news on Instagram alongside a photo of the couple's first child, August, kissing her pregnancy bump.



"We’re so excited to share that there will be a new addition to our family this summer," she captioned the post.

As the daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, Eugenie is 11th in line to the throne, while her new child will be the 13th.

In a statement, Buckingham Palace said, "The family are delighted and August is very much looking forward to being a big brother."

The couple, who married in 2018, welcomed August back in February 2021.

"We wanted to introduce you to August Philip Hawke Brooksbank," they wrote on Instagram at the time.

"Our hearts are full of love for this little human, words can't express. We are excited to be able to share these photos with you.⁣"