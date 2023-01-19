Live updates
Alec Baldwin to be charged with involuntary manslaughter over Rust shooting.
Actor Alec Baldwin will be charged with involuntary manslaughter over the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during the filming of Rust, a prosecutor has said.
District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies also announced involuntary manslaughter charges against the film's armourer Hannah Gutierrez Reed, while assistant director David Halls has signed a plea agreement for the charge of negligent use of a deadly weapon.
"After a thorough review of the evidence and the laws of the state of New Mexico, I have determined that there is sufficient evidence to file criminal charges against Alec Baldwin and other members of the Rust film crew," Carmack-Altwies said.
"On my watch, no one is above the law, and everyone deserves justice."
Hutchins was killed on the film set Santa Fe in October 2021 when a revolver Baldwin was rehearsing with during filming fired a live round that hit her and movie director Joel Souza, who survived.
Responding to the announcement, Baldwin's lawyer, Luke Nikas of Quinn Emanuel, said the decision "represents a terrible miscarriage of justice" and they will "fight these charges".
Baldwin has denied responsibility for Hutchins' death and said live rounds should never have been allowed onto the set of the low-budget movie.
In a 2021 television interview, the actor told ABC News he did not pull the trigger of the replica Pietta 45-caliber long Colt revolver and it fired after he cocked it while rehearsing camera angles with Hutchins.
However, an FBI forensic test of the single-action revolver found it "functioned normally" and would not fire without the trigger being pulled.
Involuntary manslaughter is considered an unintentional killing and carries a penalty of up to 18 months in prison in New Mexico and a $US5000 ($A7265) fine.
- With AAP.
Three more charged over Cassius Turvey's death.
Three more people are set to face court over the death of Indigenous teenager Cassius Turvey, as he walked home from school in Perth.
21-year-old Jack Steven James Brearley is already before the courts on a murder charge over the 15-year-old's death in Middle Swan on October 13 last year.
Police said two more men, aged 24 and 27, and a 20-year-old woman were charged with murder yesterday and are due to appear in the Perth Magistrates Court today.
It's alleged the three were in company with Brearley during the assault on the teen who died in hospital 10 days later after suffering serious head and other injuries, some inflicted with a metal pole.
Brearley remains in custody in Casuarina Prison.
The death of Cassius triggered an outpouring of grief and anger across the nation, with many Indigenous leaders condemning the alleged attack as cowardly and racist.
- With AAP.
Activists spray paint Aussie artwork to protest alleged destruction of rock art.
Activists have launched a faux attack on one of Australia's most famous paintings to protest a gas company's alleged destruction of rock art in Western Australia's north.
Video released by Disrupt Burrup Hub yesterday shows artist Joana Partyka spray-painting a Woodside Energy logo onto Fredrick McCubbin's 'Down On His Luck' at the Art Gallery of WA.
She then appears to glue her hand to the wall beside the colonial masterpiece as Ballardong Noongar man Desmond Blurton lays an Aboriginal flag on the floor of the gallery.
"This painting is barely 100 years old," he says in the video, pointing to McCubbin's 1889 oil on canvas work.
"We have 50,000-year-old artwork that Woodside is destroying. Cultural artwork that is sacred to our people is being destroyed."
The group is calling for industrial development on the rock art-rich Burrup Peninsula, about 30 kilometres west of Karratha in the Pilbara region, to be stopped, including Woodside Energy's expansion of the Pluto gas plant.
The Burrup Peninsula, known as Murujuga to traditional owners, contains the largest and oldest collection of petroglyphs in the world.
The gallery said the artwork was protected by a clear plastic sheet and not damaged by the yellow paint.
WA police said a 37-year-old woman believed to be Partyka was arrested at the gallery following reports of a disturbance.
In a statement, a spokeswoman said Woodside respects people's rights to protest peacefully and lawfully. The company said peer-reviewed research had not identified any impacts on Murujuga rock art from industrial emissions associated with liquefied natural gas production.
- With AAP.
Cate Blanchett nominated for best leading actress at BAFTAs.
In entertainment news, Aussie actor Cate Blanchett has been nominated for a BAFTA for her leading performance in Tár.
The 53-year-old, who won a Golden Globe for the role earlier this month, has been nominated for the award alongside Ana de Armas for Blonde, Michelle Yeoh for Everything Everywhere All At Once, Viola Davis for The Woman King, Danielle Deadwyler for Till and Emma Thompson for Good Luck to You, Leo Grande.
Tár received five BAFTA nominations, including best film, best director and best original screenplay.
Meanwhile, Austin Butler has been nominated for leading actor for his role in Elvis, alongside Colin Farrell for The Banshees Of Inisherin, Brendan Fraser for The Whale, Daryl McCormack for Good Luck to You, Leo Grande, Paul Mescal for Aftersun and Bill Nighy for Living.
The BAFTAs will be held on February 19 in London.
