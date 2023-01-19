By Brielle Burns

Actor Alec Baldwin will be charged with involuntary manslaughter over the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during the filming of Rust, a prosecutor has said.

District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies also announced involuntary manslaughter charges against the film's armourer Hannah Gutierrez Reed, while assistant director David Halls has signed a plea agreement for the charge of negligent use of a deadly weapon.

"After a thorough review of the evidence and the laws of the state of New Mexico, I have determined that there is sufficient evidence to file criminal charges against Alec Baldwin and other members of the Rust film crew," Carmack-Altwies said.

"On my watch, no one is above the law, and everyone deserves justice."

Hutchins was killed on the film set Santa Fe in October 2021 when a revolver Baldwin was rehearsing with during filming fired a live round that hit her and movie director Joel Souza, who survived.

Responding to the announcement, Baldwin's lawyer, Luke Nikas of Quinn Emanuel, said the decision "represents a terrible miscarriage of justice" and they will "fight these charges".

Baldwin has denied responsibility for Hutchins' death and said live rounds should never have been allowed onto the set of the low-budget movie.

In a 2021 television interview, the actor told ABC News he did not pull the trigger of the replica Pietta 45-caliber long Colt revolver and it fired after he cocked it while rehearsing camera angles with Hutchins.

However, an FBI forensic test of the single-action revolver found it "functioned normally" and would not fire without the trigger being pulled.

Involuntary manslaughter is considered an unintentional killing and carries a penalty of up to 18 months in prison in New Mexico and a $US5000 ($A7265) fine.

- With AAP.