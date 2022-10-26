Two weeks ago, 15yo Cassius was attacked while walking home from school. He died on Sunday.

Content warning: Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander readers are warned that the following story contains images of deceased persons. This story also deals with murder, which may be triggering for some readers.

On Thursday, October 13, 2022, Cassius Turvey was walking home from school with a group of friends in Perth.

A black Ford Ranger ute stopped beside them at about 4.30pm, and passengers emerged allegedly shouting racial slurs and the word "run."

It is alleged a 21-year-old among them caught up to Cassius and attacked him with a metal pole.

Rushed to hospital with serious head injuries, he was quickly transferred to the Perth Children's hospital with two brain bleeds.

He was discharged after five days, but back in hospital within hours after suffering seizures and two strokes.

Cassius was placed in an induced coma, and died on Sunday. He was 15.

Jack Brearley has been charged with his murder, and police haven't ruled out further arrests against other possible attackers. They believe four people were inside the ute at the time.

Homicide Detective Senior Sergeant Stephen Cleal told reporters police are investigating the assault of a second boy, on crutches, nearby.