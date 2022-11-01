Spring snow for South Australia, and everything women are talking about today.

By Gemma Bath

Parts of South Australia have been covered with a dusting of snow, as the state shivers through a cold snap.

Footage out of the town of Mount Bryan, 200km north of Adelaide, saw snow covering the ground as far as the eye could see on Tuesday.

Nick Brooks has lived in the area for 50 years told the ABC it was "unbelievable" to see snow as late as November.

"You could actually see the snowflakes very clearly," he said.

Is this South Australia, or the Himalayas?



Snow has fallen in the north-east South Australian town of Mount Bryan, blanketing as far as the eye can see.



Flood warnings remain for much of the state's mid north as rain continues to fall across SA. pic.twitter.com/2CUDxw84Iz — 10 News First Adelaide (@10NewsFirstAdl) November 1, 2022

"The only problem was because we had a fair bit of rain beforehand the ground was pretty wet, so it didn't really give it a chance to settle on the ground, but it lasted about half an hour or so."

Hail and more rain has lashed parts of the country with more wild weather expected in coming days.

As flood water continues to rise in NSW there’s a search underway for two men who were riding in the back of a ute that was swept off the road near the southwest town of Boorowa Monday night.