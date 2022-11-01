Spring snow for South Australia, and everything women are talking about today.

Live updates
Spring snow for South Australia, "unbelievable".
Parts of South Australia have been covered with a dusting of snow, as the state shivers through a cold snap.
Footage out of the town of Mount Bryan, 200km north of Adelaide, saw snow covering the ground as far as the eye could see on Tuesday.
Nick Brooks has lived in the area for 50 years told the ABC it was "unbelievable" to see snow as late as November.
"You could actually see the snowflakes very clearly," he said.
Snow has fallen in the north-east South Australian town of Mount Bryan, blanketing as far as the eye can see.
Snow has fallen in the north-east South Australian town of Mount Bryan, blanketing as far as the eye can see.
Flood warnings remain for much of the state's mid north as rain continues to fall across SA.
"The only problem was because we had a fair bit of rain beforehand the ground was pretty wet, so it didn't really give it a chance to settle on the ground, but it lasted about half an hour or so."
Hail and more rain has lashed parts of the country with more wild weather expected in coming days.
As flood water continues to rise in NSW there’s a search underway for two men who were riding in the back of a ute that was swept off the road near the southwest town of Boorowa Monday night.
Police admit responsibility in Seoul crowd crush after receiving emergency calls.
South Korea's police chief has admitted "a heavy responsibility" for failing to prevent a recent crowd surge that killed more than 150 people during Halloween festivities in Seoul.
"I feel a heavy responsibility (for the disaster) as the head of one of the related government offices," Yoon Hee-keun told a televised news conference yesterday.
"Police will do their best to prevent a tragedy like this from happening again."
The admission came as the South Korean government faces growing public scrutiny over whether the crowd surge on Saturday night in Seoul's Itaewon district, a popular nightlife neighbourhood, could have been prevented and who should take the responsibility for the country's worst disaster in years.
The disaster killed at least 156 people, including Australian Grace Rached, and injured 151 others.
Yoon said an initial investigation found there were many urgent calls by citizens notifying authorities about the potential danger of a crowd gathering in Itaewon, but officers who had received those calls didn't respond to them in a satisfactory manner.
Police said they had sent 137 officers to maintain order during Halloween festivities on Saturday, much more than the 34 to 90 officers mobilised in 2017, 2018 and 2019 before the pandemic. But some observers questioned whether the 137 officers were enough to handle the estimated 100,00 people gathered in Itaewon.
- With AAP.
Nationwide rallies against Cassius Turvey's death.
Thousands of Australians are expected to pay their respects to Cassius Turvey and rally for justice at events across the nation today.
Cassius, a 15-year-old Noongar Yamatji boy, was allegedly bashed with a metal pole while walking home from school with friends on October 13. He suffered serious head injuries and died in hospital 10 days later.
Jack Steven James Brearley, 21, has been charged with his murder and is due to face a Perth court on November 9.
Rallies and vigils will be held in every capital city today, as well as regional towns.
A gathering and rally will be held for Cassius Turvey tomorrow (Wednesday 2 Nov) at Forrest Place in the Perth CBD from 12.30pm.
Find out more here: https://t.co/Zm49UzHJCf#AboriginalLivesMatter #JusticeForCassius pic.twitter.com/lgIgYINzDT
More than 40 events honouring Cassius are scheduled in coming days, including gatherings in the United States and New Zealand.
More than 1000 people mourned the teenager on Monday night at a candlelight vigil in Perth attended by Noongar elders and state and federal politicians.
Cassius's uncle Mark Kickett told the vigil First Nations voices had to be heard.
"It is now time for us to look really deep into our own souls, and to have an understanding of what needs to take place if there indeed is going to be healing," he said.
- With AAP.
Heidi Klum wins Halloween 2022....as a worm.
Every year, Heidi Klum's Halloween Party attracts the biggest names in entertainment, and each year the host’s fancy dress costumes are better than the last.
The pandemic forced the model to postpone her annual even for the past two years, but she certainly didn't disappoint on its grand return dressing as a...worm.
While she was encased head to toe in heavy prosthetics as a giant, wriggly worm, her husband Tom Kaulitz dressed as a fisherman, complete with wading trousers and a fishing rod.
The 49-year-old told Entertainment Tonight that this year’s costume "might be so claustrophobic that she’ll need medical attention on standby".
Well played, Heidi.
Anti-Semitism, explained.
Kanye West has said awful things about the Jewish community of late.
He has accused them of controlling business, of controlling people in his industry including himself, he has threatened them, and said he will no longer stand for their influence… and it has set off groups of like-minded individuals who have taken their opinions of Jewish people to the streets.
But where does this hatred for Jewish people come from and why haven't the lessons of the past shown people just how deadly and dangerous this type of rhetoric can be?
Today, we try to understand anti-Semitism and why Kanye is wading into a long and horrific history with a tweet.
