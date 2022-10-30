Thousands were partying in Seoul celebrating Halloween. Now 150 have died in a stampede.

Thousands of people had gathered in the South Korean capital of Seoul to celebrate Halloween over the weekend, many in the crowd wearing costumes, masks and partying together.

Then just after 10pm, a large part of the crowd surged from the main streets into an alleyway, leading to numerous casualties and serious injuries.

So far, the death toll stands at 151 people as per The Korea Herald, with mostly teenagers and young adults in their 20s killed as a result of the stampede. It is expected the death toll will rise.

A further 65 people were injured as a result and nineteen of the injured were in serious condition and receiving emergency treatment, officials said.

The crowd surge took place in Seoul's Itaewon, an area known for its cosmopolitan dining and nightlife. It was the first Halloween event in Seoul in three years after the country lifted COVID-19 restrictions and social distancing.

Witnesses have since described the crowd becoming increasingly unruly and agitated as the evening deepened, coming to a head at 10:20pm. The fire department began to receive reports of patients having difficulty breathing at 10:22 pm.

