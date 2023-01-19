Breaking: Jacinda Ardern has resigned as Prime Minister of New Zealand.

Live updates
Breaking: Jacinda Ardern standing down as New Zealand PM.
Jacinda Ardern has announced she will stepping down as New Zealand's Prime Minister within the next month.
Ardern choked back tears today as she said she did not have enough energy to seek re-election.
"I have given my absolute all to being Prime Minister but it has also taken a lot out of me. You cannot and should not do the job unless you have a full tank, plus a bit in reserve for those unplanned and unexpected challenges that inevitably come along," she said.
"Having reflected over summer I know I no longer have that bit extra in the tank to do the job justice. It’s that simple."
Arden went on to say she hopes she leaves New Zealanders "with a belief that you can be kind, but strong, empathetic but decisive, optimistic but focused.
"And that you can be your own kind of leader - one who knows when it’s time to go.
"To Neve, mum is looking forward to being there when you start school next year. And to Clarke, let’s get married."
Her term will end no later than February 7.
- With AAP.
UPDATE: Pip Edwards responds to Clarke fight.
PE Nation designer Pip Edwards, who Clarke is accused of cheating with, has responded to his filmed fight with his girlfriend with the comment "not my circus".
"Yet again, Michael in his true nature has not taken responsibility for his actions and I was blatantly lied to," she told the Daily Mail.
(See full story below).
Michael Clarke filmed in fight with girlfriend Jade Yarbrough who accuses him of cheating.
Former Aussie cricketer Michael Clarke has been filmed in a fight with his girlfriend, Jade Yarbrough, who reportedly slaps him across the face and accuses him of cheating with his ex-girlfriend, Pip Edwards.
In the video, obtained by The Daily Telegraph, Clarke is seen out with Jade, and her sister Jasmine along with Jasmine’s husband Today show host Karl Stefanovic, in a Noosa park on January 10.
The fight reportedly broke out after Jade announced she had been in contact with his ex-girlfriend Pip.
Jade can be heard screaming at Clarke before slapping him in the face after he claims he had not cheated.
"I'm wrong? I'm f****ng wrong! You're a f***ing liar. I can see everything. You called her," Jade screams, according to the Daily Mail.
"Hit me, hit me"— Sunrise (@sunriseon7) January 18, 2023
Former Australian cricket captain Michael Clarke has described a video showing him involved in a violent incident with his girlfriend Jade Yarbrough as "shameful and regretful" #Sunriseon7 pic.twitter.com/xTK2DM5iTx
At one point, Jasmine steps in and drags her sister away, before Clarke begins yelling at Stefanovic.
"Karlos, I can tell you now c**t, don't you f*****g walk away. She can, she can punch me, but you, you c**t,'" Clarke reportedly says.
"You piece of s**t, don't you f*****g speak to him," Jade reportedly yells, defending Stefanovic and slapping her partner in the face.
Stefanovic and his friend Anthony Bell can be heard telling the couple to stop fighting, before Clarke tells Jade, "Go, hit me hit me… do it again, you're wrong, you're f**king wrong".
"Oh am I wrong? You f**ked her on December 17, you f**ked her… you're a f**king dog… I'm going to show her every f**king message you ever f**king sent me," she replies.
The former cricketer told The Daily Telegraph, "I accept full responsibility for this altercation and am shattered by my actions".
FOR MORE: Everything we know about the 'altercation' between Michael Clarke and Karl Stefanovic.
Investigation after Qantas plane mayday.
Engineers are set to investigate an engine failure on a Qantas plane after the pilot issued a mayday alert before landing safely at Sydney airport.
The pilot of Qantas Flight 144, a Boeing 737 aircraft, shut down the engine on an Auckland-Sydney flight and made the mayday call over the Pacific Ocean yesterday afternoon before landing safely in Sydney around 3.30pm.
Passengers reported feeling bumps or a bit of turbulence but said they did not know a mayday had been issued until they landed. No one was hurt and passengers praised the pilot for landing the plane safely on one engine.
Aviation expert Neil Hansford told the ABC that "Qantas has never had a passenger lost on a jet aircraft in its history".
He said Qantas engineers would be immediately investigating what may have caused the engine failure and the Australian Transport Safety Bureau would be initiating an inquiry into the incident.
Photographs taken at the airport show one of the engines appears to have a large panel missing from the engine cover.
A mid-air emergency over the Tasman Sea, has sparked a full response this afternoon at Sydney Airport. Qantas flight QF 144 issued a mayday call when an engine on the Boeing 737 malfunctioned | @alicemhogg pic.twitter.com/N7NMNywxvb— 10 News First Sydney (@10NewsFirstSyd) January 18, 2023
Passengers told reporters an engine failed but no one onboard appeared panicked during the flight.
"I kind of heard the little bang and then a bit of turbulence, and we just thought okay, this is a bit weird," passenger Sandika McAuley said.
"But we didn't really know anything until we landed, then we got told that there was a mayday call and the engine failed."
The Australian and International Pilots Association (IAPA) said in a statement that such mid-air incidents were extremely rare and it was too early to speculate on the engine failure.
- With AAP.
Chris Walker shares Instagram message after announcing split from Carrie Bickmore.
Chris Walker has shared a message on social media after he and former The Project presenter Carrie Bickmore announced their split.
The couple confirmed the news in a statement on their Instagram Stories yesterday morning.
"Hi there, it’s with immense sadness that Chris and I have decided to separate," Bickmore wrote.
"While this is a tough time, our focus is on parenting, loving and supporting our three children, Ollie, Evie and Addie with everything we’ve got. They are doing great."
The 42-year-old added that the pair "won’t be making any further comment at this stage."
Walker later shared a separate message on Instagram, thanking "friends, family and colleagues on an otherwise rubbish day".
"Glad I get to be with the three best people on earth to finish it," Walker wrote alongside a photo of himself with their children, including Oliver, who Bickmore shares with her first husband, Greg Lange, who died from brain cancer.
"Your words and kindness (and food) have been cherished. I haven’t got back to you all but I will and I love you heaps."
Has Andrew Tate’s arrest impacted his influence on young men?
If you haven't heard of Andrew Tate, the former kickboxer, turned social media sensation has made headlines in the past year for all the wrong reasons. He's become a hero to young men for his misogynistic views and divisive commentary on relationships between men and women.
A few weeks ago, he was arrested in Romania - a place he openly admitted to moving to from the UK because the rape laws are more lenient.
With his name being thrust into the spotlight again, it's raised the question... why do young boys and men buy into this rhetoric?
Feature Image: The Daily Telegraph/Getty.