Breaking: Jacinda Ardern has resigned as Prime Minister of New Zealand.

By Brielle Burns

Former Aussie cricketer Michael Clarke has been filmed in a fight with his girlfriend, Jade Yarbrough, who reportedly slaps him across the face and accuses him of cheating with his ex-girlfriend, Pip Edwards.

In the video, obtained by The Daily Telegraph, Clarke is seen out with Jade, and her sister Jasmine along with Jasmine’s husband Today show host Karl Stefanovic, in a Noosa park on January 10.

The fight reportedly broke out after Jade announced she had been in contact with his ex-girlfriend Pip.

Jade can be heard screaming at Clarke before slapping him in the face after he claims he had not cheated.

"I'm wrong? I'm f****ng wrong! You're a f***ing liar. I can see everything. You called her," Jade screams, according to the Daily Mail.

"Hit me, hit me"

Former Australian cricket captain Michael Clarke has described a video showing him involved in a violent incident with his girlfriend Jade Yarbrough as "shameful and regretful" #Sunriseon7 pic.twitter.com/xTK2DM5iTx — Sunrise (@sunriseon7) January 18, 2023

At one point, Jasmine steps in and drags her sister away, before Clarke begins yelling at Stefanovic.

"Karlos, I can tell you now c**t, don't you f*****g walk away. She can, she can punch me, but you, you c**t,'" Clarke reportedly says.

"You piece of s**t, don't you f*****g speak to him," Jade reportedly yells, defending Stefanovic and slapping her partner in the face.

Stefanovic and his friend Anthony Bell can be heard telling the couple to stop fighting, before Clarke tells Jade, "Go, hit me hit me… do it again, you're wrong, you're f**king wrong".

"Oh am I wrong? You f**ked her on December 17, you f**ked her… you're a f**king dog… I'm going to show her every f**king message you ever f**king sent me," she replies.

The former cricketer told The Daily Telegraph, "I accept full responsibility for this altercation and am shattered by my actions".

