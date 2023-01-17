'This is a tough time.' Carrie Bickmore announces her separation from partner Chris Walker.

Former The Project presenter Carrie Bickmore has announced she and her partner, Chris Walker, have decided to separate.

The couple confirmed the news in a statement on their Instagram Stories on Wednesday morning.

"Hi there, it’s with immense sadness that Chris and I have decided to separate," Bickmore wrote.

"While this is a tough time, our focus is on parenting, loving and supporting our three children, Ollie, Evie and Addie with everything we’ve got. They are doing great."

The 42-year-old added that the pair "won’t be making any further comment at this stage."

Image: [email protected]

Walker and Bickmore met on the set of The Project back in 2012, two years after Bickmore lost her first husband, Greg Lange, to brain cancer.