'Don't you f***king walk away.' What we know about the 'altercation' between Michael Clarke and Karl Stefanovic.

On Wednesday night, a video reportedly showing an altercation between former Aussie cricketer Michael Clarke and Today Show host Karl Stefanovic was published.

In the video, obtained by the Daily Telegraph, Clarke is seen out with Stefanovic and their partners, sisters Jade and Jasmine Yarbrough, in a Noosa park on January 10.

The couples and celebrity accountant Anthony Bell had been at dinner at a nearby beachside restaurant.

The video.

An argument between Clarke and Jade appears to have broken out after she said she had been in contact with Clarke's ex, PE Nation designer Pip Edwards.

Video footage shows a shirtless Clarke in a park, limping with a seemingly injured leg and surrounded by people attempting to calm the situation. Jade can be heard yelling before slapping him in the face after he claims he did not cheat.

"I'm wrong? I'm f****ng wrong? You're a f***ing liar. I can see everything. You called her," Jade screams, according to the Daily Mail.

At one point, Jasmine steps in and drags her sister away, before Clarke begins yelling at Stefanovic.

"Karlos, I can tell you now c**t, don't you f*****g walk away. She can, she can punch me, but you, you c**t,'" Clarke reportedly says.

"You piece of s**t, don't you f*****g speak to him," Jade reportedly yells, defending Stefanovic.

Stefanovic and Bell can be heard telling the couple to stop fighting, before Clarke tells Jade, "Go, hit me hit me… do it again, you're wrong, you're f**king wrong".