Grace Tame celebrates law change, and everything women are talking about this morning.

By Brielle Burns

Morning everyone,

Welcome to your live news feed for Thursday, August 18.

Here are the top five stories making a buzz this morning.

1. Grace Tame celebrates ‘hopeful win’ after law change.

Former Australian of the Year Grace Tame has celebrated the Australian Capital Territory government's move to change the description of child sexual abuse.

The territory previously described the crime as a "sexual relationship with child or young person under special care". However, it has now been changed to "persistent sexual abuse of child or young person under special care".

The change, which came into effect yesterday, was celebrated by ACT Greens leader Shane Rattenbury.

"Language is powerful, and I hope this will help validate for victim-survivors that all 'relationships' of this kind are in fact abuse," he wrote on Twitter, before thanking Tame for her advocacy work.

Thanks to the compelling advocacy of @TamePunk, very pleased to say that the reform she advocated for, on behalf of victim-survivors, is in effect as of today. pic.twitter.com/WxExTpqCGO — Shane Rattenbury MLA (@ShaneRattenbury) August 17, 2022

Tame said the reform was for "all survivors".

"It's not your fault, nor your shame," she wrote on Twitter.

"This win is a hopeful sign."

WE CHANGED THE LAW:



Today, the ACT reformed the law so that child sexual abuse is no longer called a “relationship”.



This one’s for all survivors. It’s not your fault, nor your shame.



Thank you to A-G Shane Rattenbury, the team, and every advocate and supporter behind this. pic.twitter.com/xjAd2CTnGB — Grace Tame (@TamePunk) August 17, 2022

Only three jurisdictions in Australia still describe the crime as a "relationship", including Queensland, South Australia and the Northern Territory.

2. Governor General defends role in Morrison’s secret ministry.

Governor-General David Hurley has defended his role in giving Scott Morrison control of five portfolios, saying he had no reason to believe the former prime minister would not publicly communicate his decision.

In a statement, a spokesman for the governor-general said Morrison's decision to keep the move a secret was a matter for the previous government and it was not Hurley's responsibility to advise of the changes to the ministry.

"The governor-general had no reason to believe that appointments would not be communicated," the spokesman said.

"Any questions around secrecy after the governor-general had acted on the advice of the government of the day are a matter for the previous government."

The Governor-General is defending his role in giving Scott Morrison control of five portfolios. @ElizaEdNews #9News



MORE: https://t.co/Dt6Xc2Hizq pic.twitter.com/a8en1WmJmF — 9News Australia (@9NewsAUS) August 17, 2022

Morrison defended his decision to appoint himself to the finance, treasury, health, home affairs and resources portfolios between March 2020 and May 2021, saying the move was for an emergency scenario when he would need to act in the national interest.

"It was a very extraordinary time that tested every sinew and fabric of government ... (and) Australian society," he told reporters yesterday.

"We took decisions - I did as a prime minister, we did as a cabinet - at federal and state level that some of us would never have dreamed we would ever have to make."

Morrison also apologised to his colleagues for keeping them in the dark. However, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the former prime minister needs to apologise to the Australian people for "a trashing of our democratic system".

One of Morrison's former ministerial colleagues, Karen Andrews - who was unaware she was being shadowed in her role by the Liberal leader - has called on him to quit parliament.

3. Olympic Champion Ellia Green confirms his identity as a trans man.

Olympic Champion Ellia Green, one of the stars of Australia's gold medal-winning women's rugby sevens team at the 2016 Olympics, has transitioned to male.

Green, who has kept the same name, said it was the best decision of his life. Realising that sharing his experience could be lifesaving for others is what compelled Green to go public in a video shown on Tuesday at an international summit on ending transphobia and homophobia in sport.

The only other transgender or gender diverse Olympic gold medallists are Caitlyn Jenner, who transitioned nearly 40 years after winning gold at the 1976 Montreal Olympics, and Quinn, who goes by one name and was part of Canada's winning women's soccer team in Tokyo last year.

Seeing so few trans athletes at the elite level and so much negative commentary on social media hastened Green's push to highlight the harm those things can cause some children.

The 29-year-old has admitted to being in a "dark place" after retiring from rugby at the end of 2021.

"This is what happened to me," Green told The Associated Press. "Pretty much my rugby career ended and I had been in and out of mental health facilities for serious issues. My depression hit a new level of sadness."

He's in a much better place now with his partner, Vanessa Turnbull-Roberts, and their infant daughter, Waitui.

Green hopes his story will inspire other trans people to be confident in their decisions about who they want to be.

"I just knew it was going to be the most liberating feeling when I had that surgery and to be in the body I knew I had to be," Green says in the video. "That was a bright spark in my mind during these dark times facing demons, but I knew there was light at the end of the tunnel."

4. 'Long journey' for NSW flood recovery as government release report.

A NSW government-commissioned report into devastating floods earlier this year has made 28 recommendations, including the creation of a new disaster authority.

Premier Dominic Perrottet released a report by former chief scientist Mary O'Kane and former police commissioner Mick Fuller in Lismore yesterday.

The government accepted the report's recommendations, which deal primarily with emergency response capability and management, data availability and land use planning.

The NSW flood inquiry report has made nearly 30 recommendations after identifying multiple failures in the state's disaster response and recovery efforts. pic.twitter.com/eleIRvxvBo — 10 News First Sydney (@10NewsFirstSyd) August 17, 2022

The floods in the Northern Rivers and Hawkesbury-Nepean regions killed 13 people across the state in February and March.

Perrottet said progress had been made in the six months since the devastating floods but there was still more to be done.

"This is a long journey in front of us, and we need to make sure we rebuild in a resilient way, in a way that keeps the character and the charm of these wonderful communities," he said yesterday.

The government will seek to establish a reconstruction authority by the end of the year, which will be the lead agency for disaster prevention and will look for long-term flood mitigation solutions as well as leading housing and infrastructure renewal in disaster-affected communities. The report also recommends a partial merger of the State Emergency Service and much bigger Rural Fire Service.

5. Vietnam vets mark 'era-defining' conflict.

Sixty years since the first deployment of Australian troops and close to half a century since the last soldiers were withdrawn, the Vietnam War remains an "era-defining" conflict, Federal Veterans' Affairs Minister Matt Keogh says.

A series of commemorations to mark the longest military action involving Australian forces in the 20th century will be held across the country on Vietnam Veterans' Day, with the most significant at Melbourne's Shrine of Remembrance.

A gunfire breakfast, which traditionally includes a tot of rum for warmth and courage, will kick off proceedings today. They will also mark the 56th anniversary of the iconic Battle of Long Tan, the costliest single encounter involving Australian soldiers.

"The 60,000 Australians who served in Vietnam deserve our utmost gratitude and respect. Some 521 gave their lives in the conflict and over 3000 were wounded," Mr Keogh said.

"Around 15,000 of them were conscripts through the National Service Scheme... At that time in Australia there was growing opposition for the war, and so upon their return our Vietnam veterans did not always receive the acknowledgement they were due."

"Vietnam Veterans' Day is healing. Having a service in recognition is an important part even all these years later. It is very, important for all of us who didn’t get any recognition in those days" - Roger Collins



Watch the full story https://t.co/9VrHnejCen 📽#RSLQueensland pic.twitter.com/5hxyiACUh2 — RSL Queensland (@RSLQueensland) August 17, 2022

Melbourne's service will be attended by the Victorian governor and Premier Dan Andrews along with senior military officials. A smaller service will also be held at the Martin Place Cenotaph in Sydney, while in Brisbane veterans will march to Anzac Square in the city.

That's it, you're all up to speed. We'll be back to bring you your afternoon headlines.

- With AAP.