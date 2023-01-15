By Brielle Burns

10-year-old Nicholas Tadros has woken from a coma following a fatal helicopter collision on the Gold Coast.

A social media post attributed to Nicholas' father, Simon, said the boy was off life support but still on a ventilator.

"They have lowered his sedation medicine at times to see if he is responsive and he has woken up and able to respond to some questions with a nod or shake of the head," the post says.

"... He is also able to hold my hand but still no movement in his legs yet but have been advised that could be due to the broken bones in both his legs.

"Due to the pain and distress and anxiety levels they have had to sedate him again for now."

The post thanked supporters for their love and prayers and said Nicholas, who had a series of surgeries in the Queensland Children's Hospital last week, has more operations in the week ahead.

His 36-year-old mother, Vanessa Tadros, died in the January 2 incident when two choppers collided and crashed into a sand bar near Sea World. British couple Ron and Diane Hughes and pilot Ashley Jenkinson were also killed.

40-year-old Jenkinson was farewelled at a service at Southport Church of Christ on Friday, while Vanessa's funeral will be held today in Sydney.

A vigil was held yesterday afternoon, where the local Gold Coast community came together at the site of the crash and a smoking ceremony was performed by local elders.

Victorian mother Winnie de Silva, 33, and her nine-year-old son Leon remain in a stable condition in hospital.

