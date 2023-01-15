Live updates
10yo Sea World helicopter survivor awake, ahead of his mother's funeral today.
10-year-old Nicholas Tadros has woken from a coma following a fatal helicopter collision on the Gold Coast.
A social media post attributed to Nicholas' father, Simon, said the boy was off life support but still on a ventilator.
"They have lowered his sedation medicine at times to see if he is responsive and he has woken up and able to respond to some questions with a nod or shake of the head," the post says.
"... He is also able to hold my hand but still no movement in his legs yet but have been advised that could be due to the broken bones in both his legs.
"Due to the pain and distress and anxiety levels they have had to sedate him again for now."
The post thanked supporters for their love and prayers and said Nicholas, who had a series of surgeries in the Queensland Children's Hospital last week, has more operations in the week ahead.
His 36-year-old mother, Vanessa Tadros, died in the January 2 incident when two choppers collided and crashed into a sand bar near Sea World. British couple Ron and Diane Hughes and pilot Ashley Jenkinson were also killed.
40-year-old Jenkinson was farewelled at a service at Southport Church of Christ on Friday, while Vanessa's funeral will be held today in Sydney.
A vigil was held yesterday afternoon, where the local Gold Coast community came together at the site of the crash and a smoking ceremony was performed by local elders.
Victorian mother Winnie de Silva, 33, and her nine-year-old son Leon remain in a stable condition in hospital.
- With AAP.
Aussie on board crashed Nepalese plane which has left 68 dead.
At least 68 people have been killed after a domestic flight of Yeti Airlines crashed in Pokhara in Nepal, with an Australian believed to be among those on board.
Hundreds of rescue workers scoured the hillside where the flight carrying 72 people from the capital Kathmandu went down.
Officials late on Sunday evening called off the search operations for the day, saying they will resume on Monday.
Those on board the twin-engine ATR 72 aircraft included three infants and three children, the Civil Aviation Authority's statement said.
The plane made contact with the airport from Seti Gorge at 10.50am local time on Sunday, the aviation authority said in a statement. "Then it crashed."
There are today grave fears for an Australian on board.
"Half of the plane is on the hillside," local resident Arun Tamu told Reuters, saying he reached the site minutes after the plane went down.
"The other half has fallen into the gorge of the Seti river."
The crash is Nepal's deadliest since 1992, the Aviation Safety Network database showed, when a Pakistan International Airlines Airbus A300 crashed into a hillside upon approach to Kathmandu, killing all 167 people on board.
The government has set up a panel to investigate the cause of the crash and it is expected to report within 45 days, Finance Minister Bishnu Paudel told reporters.
- With AAP.
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend welcome fourth child.
In case you missed it, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have welcomed their fourth child.
Legend announced the happy news at a private concert over the weekend, saying Teigen gave birth on Friday.
The 44-year-old singer told the crowd he "didn't get a lot of sleep," but "feels energised" after spending "a lot of time" at the hospital.
"What a blessed day," he said.
The couple haven't shared any additional details about their baby at this stage.
Teigen first posted her pregnancy news on Instagram last year in August, after mourning the 2020 loss of her third child, Jack.
They are also parents to daughter Luna, six, and son Miles, four.
"We're all excited," Legend said to People a few months before the birth.
"You know, my kids are old enough to really be aware of what's happening, so they're really anticipating having a new sibling in their lives. And I think they'll be good at being a big sister and big brother."
