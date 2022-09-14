Live updates
8:47pm
8:37pm
8:28pm
8:03pm
Latest posts
Melissa Caddick's inquest hears of husband's "strange" behaviour.
The behaviour of Melissa Caddick's husband was extremely strange and when seen crying they weren't "real tears", a policeman has told her inquest.
Sergeant Trent Riley was one of the first police officers to interview Anthony Koletti following his missing person's report on November 13, some 30 hours after he says his wife left their Dover Heights mansion.
"I thought it was strange a husband would ring the police station, report his wife missing two days later and wasn't prepared to come to the police station... Or didn't really want police to go around and see him (because) he had too much work on that day." Sgt Riley said.
The husband of fraudster Melissa Caddick made an "extremely strange and unusual" call that he was too busy to meet police after reporting her missing, her inquest has been told. #9News https://t.co/YDjOyK71bN— 9News Sydney (@9NewsSyd) September 14, 2022
Sgt Riley's suspicions prompted him to visit the Sydney eastern suburbs home and his body-worn footage was played before the court yesterday.
During the visit, Sgt Riley repeatedly says he doesn't believe the part-time hairdresser and DJ is telling him the whole truth.
"Like I said before I think there's something you're not telling me," Sgt Riley says.
"I told you if something comes up I will tell you ... I've been on this for a long time now," Koletti responds.
Solicitor Judy Swan, on behalf of Koletti, points out to the witness that at the end of the search and interview her client starts to cry.
"They weren't real tears in my opinion ... I'm very confident they weren't real tears," Sgt Riley said.
The inquest continues.
- With AAP.
King and sons walk behind Queen's coffin as thousands watch on.
King Charles, his sons Prince William and Harry, and other senior royals have joined a solemn procession as Queen Elizabeth's coffin left Buckingham Palace for the final time.
Thousands gathered in central London to witness the Queen being taken from the palace to Westminster Hall as artillery guns fired salutes and Big Ben tolled, the latest in a series of ceremonies as the United Kingdom mourns the Queen who died last week aged 96 after seven decades on the throne.
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II has left Buckingham Palace; headed to Westminster Hall where the lying in the state begins.— 9News Australia (@9NewsAUS) September 14, 2022
Thousands of mourners have lined the streets of London to pay respects to the late monarch.
MORE: https://t.co/ZAyk9ZcmCi#9News pic.twitter.com/Oc1lVvGPd9
Charles and his siblings, Anne, Andrew and Edward walked directly behind. They were followed by the King's sons Princes William and Harry, in a doleful scene reminiscent of when, as boys 25 years ago, they followed the casket of their mother Princess Diana when it was taken on a similar procession through central London.
SIDE-BY-SIDE: Princes William and Harry walk together in the procession for their grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, almost 25 years to the day after the procession of their mother, Princess Diana, on Sept 6, 1997. https://t.co/4fCTCOfD6F pic.twitter.com/XRq3hq8s6K— Good Morning America (@GMA) September 14, 2022
Other senior royals including Camilla, now the Queen Consort, Kate, now the Princess of Wales, and Meghan, travelled by car.
The queen's coffin will lie in state at Westminster Hall for four days, during which as many as 750,000 mourners are expected to walk past the coffin to pay their final respects.
Culture Secretary Michelle Donelan said some people might have to stand in line for as long as 30 hours in order to file past the coffin before Monday's funeral.
- With AAP.
Paid pandemic leave extended indefinitely.
Paid pandemic leave for COVID-19 positive workers will be extended indefinitely, national cabinet has agreed.
The payments were set to expire at the end of the month but will remain in place as long as mandatory isolation periods are in effect.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the payments would be shared 50-50 between the Commonwealth and states and territories, following yesterday's national cabinet meeting between Albanese and state and territory leaders
"We remain obviously of the view that if people are sick, whether from COVID or from other health issues, they should not be at work and that is important," he told reporters in Sydney.
"The government has a responsibility to provide support during that period for the appropriate period which is designated."
Announcement: Paid pandemic leave payments will remain for as long as all the states and territories have mandatory isolation requirements in place.— Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) September 14, 2022
More than $2.2 billion in pandemic leave has been paid since the scheme was implemented.
People will only be able to claim the payment three times in six-months unless they can argue extraordinary circumstances.
- With AAP.
Is now the time to discuss Australia becoming a republic?
In the hours after Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II passed away, the Australian Republic Movement released a statement with comments from its chair, Peter Fitzsimons.
While the timing of the statement's release may have been the subject of some backlash, are they right?
Today The Quicky team ponders whether now is the time to have the republic discussion.
Missed yesterday's news feed? Catch up on what women were talking about here.
Feature Image: Facebook/Karwai Tang/WireImage/Martin Ollman/Getty.