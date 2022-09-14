By Brielle Burns

The behaviour of Melissa Caddick's husband was extremely strange and when seen crying they weren't "real tears", a policeman has told her inquest.

Sergeant Trent Riley was one of the first police officers to interview Anthony Koletti following his missing person's report on November 13, some 30 hours after he says his wife left their Dover Heights mansion.

"I thought it was strange a husband would ring the police station, report his wife missing two days later and wasn't prepared to come to the police station... Or didn't really want police to go around and see him (because) he had too much work on that day." Sgt Riley said.

Sgt Riley's suspicions prompted him to visit the Sydney eastern suburbs home and his body-worn footage was played before the court yesterday.

During the visit, Sgt Riley repeatedly says he doesn't believe the part-time hairdresser and DJ is telling him the whole truth.

"Like I said before I think there's something you're not telling me," Sgt Riley says.

"I told you if something comes up I will tell you ... I've been on this for a long time now," Koletti responds.

Solicitor Judy Swan, on behalf of Koletti, points out to the witness that at the end of the search and interview her client starts to cry.

"They weren't real tears in my opinion ... I'm very confident they weren't real tears," Sgt Riley said.

The inquest continues.

- With AAP.