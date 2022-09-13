Live updates
Former university lecturer pleads guilty to wife's murder.
This story includes descriptions domestic violence that may be distressing to some readers.
A former Deakin University lecturer has pleaded guilty to the murder of his wife inside their Melbourne home.
Emergency services were called to reports of an assault at a Croydon North home about 10.15pm on April 30.
Chen Cheng, 35, was treated by paramedics, but she died at the scene. Her husband Adam Brown, 40, was arrested and charged with murder in May.
On Monday, he appeared by video link from prison in Melbourne Magistrates Court.
A former university lecturer has pleaded guilty to stabbing his wife to death in Melbourne's east. @Elisabeth_Moss9 #9News pic.twitter.com/oveqzSZPZA— 9News Australia (@9NewsAUS) September 13, 2022
Magistrate Rohan Lawrence said he was satisfied there was enough evidence to commit Brown to stand trial in the Supreme Court and asked how he would plead to the murder charge.
"Guilty, Your Honour," he told the court.
He will next face the Supreme Court for a directions hearing on September 30.
Deakin University held a candlelight vigil to remember Cheng and all family violence victims after Brown was charged earlier this year.
If this has raised any issues for you, or if you just feel like you need to speak to someone, please call 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732) – the national sexual assault, domestic and family violence counselling service.
- With AAP.
Queen’s coffin arrives at Buckingham Palace as police charge Prince Andrew heckler.
King Charles and senior members of the royal family have gathered at Buckingham Palace to receive the Queen's coffin after tens of thousands of people lined the streets as it was driven through the British capital.
On a dark night of heavy rain, the well-lit hearse travelled slowly from a nearby airport through London, with crowds stood all along the way, some in the road, others throwing flowers and many ditching their cars to catch a glimpse of the cortege.
#BREAKING: Her Majesty's coffin has arrived at Buckingham Palace.#9Today | Special coverage LIVE on Channel 9 and 9Now pic.twitter.com/k0t8ug0Nsm— The Today Show (@TheTodayShow) September 13, 2022
Princess Anne, the Queen's only daughter, travelled with the coffin as it was brought from Scotland where it has been since Elizabeth died last week.
"It has been an honour and a privilege to accompany her on her final journeys," Anne said in a statement. "Witnessing the love and respect shown by so many on these journeys has been both humbling and uplifting."
On Wednesday, the coffin will be taken on a gun carriage as part of a grand military procession to Westminster Hall, where a period of lying in state will begin until the funeral on Monday.
Meanwhile, Police Scotland has confirmed a 22-year-old man has been charged with breaching the peace after he allegedly heckled Prince Andrew at yesterday's Queen's funeral procession in Edinburgh.
Footage shared on social media shows the unnamed man shouting, "Andrew, you're a sick old man".
Video on social media showed a man being dragged to the ground in an altercation with members of the public as King Charles, the Princess Royal, the Duke of York and the Earl of Wessex marched behind the Queen's hearse as it made its way up Edinburgh's Royal Mile. pic.twitter.com/Djf6zTDaEE— TalkTV (@TalkTV) September 12, 2022
Earlier this year, Prince Andrew, who has been stripped of his honorary military titles, reached a settlement in a civil case against Virginia Giuffre, who accused him of sexually abusing her when she was 17.
- With AAP.
Australia set for third consecutive La Nina.
Another summer of heavy rainfall and humid, sticky nights is ahead for much of Australia as the Bureau of Meteorology declare a third consecutive La Nina weather event.
It comes after months of reports of a likely third appearance of the weather pattern, which leads to heavier-than-usual rainfall, and cooler temperatures across the north and east coasts.
La Nina conditions were blamed for devastating flooding in southeast Queensland and the NSW Northern Rivers this year.
"Models indicate this La Nina event may peak during the spring and return to neutral conditions early in 2023," the BOM said.
A #LaNiña event is underway in the Pacific Ocean. The Bureau's 3-month climate outlook shows a high chance of above-average rainfall for the eastern half of Australia. La Niña is not the only driver influencing this wet outlook. Learn more - https://t.co/Sxi7noGXVN pic.twitter.com/JJ7aYtxEEm— Bureau of Meteorology, Australia (@BOM_au) September 13, 2022
NSW State Emergency Service Commissioner Carlene York has urged people to prepare, saying a third La Nina presents unique challenges and risks.
"There is already wet soil, high rivers and full dams right across our state, and with more rain on the horizon comes the very real possibility of flooding,'' she said.
- With AAP.
Who the heck has $40k in the bank?
Recently, there were headlines telling us that on average, Aussies had around $40,000 in savings in the bank.
The response from many was a shocked one - 'who the hell has 40k in the bank?' Those who do, stayed suspiciously quiet.
In today's episode, The Quicky finds out just how true that headline is, and if you are one of those with 40k stashed away in your coffers, what you should be doing with all that cash.
