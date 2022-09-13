By Brielle Burns

This story includes descriptions domestic violence that may be distressing to some readers.

A former Deakin University lecturer has pleaded guilty to the murder of his wife inside their Melbourne home.

Emergency services were called to reports of an assault at a Croydon North home about 10.15pm on April 30.

Chen Cheng, 35, was treated by paramedics, but she died at the scene. Her husband Adam Brown, 40, was arrested and charged with murder in May.

On Monday, he appeared by video link from prison in Melbourne Magistrates Court.

A former university lecturer has pleaded guilty to stabbing his wife to death in Melbourne's east. @Elisabeth_Moss9 #9News pic.twitter.com/oveqzSZPZA — 9News Australia (@9NewsAUS) September 13, 2022

Magistrate Rohan Lawrence said he was satisfied there was enough evidence to commit Brown to stand trial in the Supreme Court and asked how he would plead to the murder charge.

"Guilty, Your Honour," he told the court.

He will next face the Supreme Court for a directions hearing on September 30.

Deakin University held a candlelight vigil to remember Cheng and all family violence victims after Brown was charged earlier this year.

If this has raised any issues for you, or if you just feel like you need to speak to someone, please call 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732) – the national sexual assault, domestic and family violence counselling service.



- With AAP.