Since March 1, Australia has lost 100 people to COVID-19 related illnesses.

The death toll has been a growing statistic we’ve heard for more than two months now, but behind the number are 100 people whose lives have ended, and whose families, friends and communities are grieving.

The death toll is the highest in New South Wales, where 47 people have been confirmed dead.

Victoria has lost 18 people, Tasmania has lost 13, Western Australia has lost nine, Queensland has lost six, South Australia has had four confirmed deaths and the ACT has had three.

Many names and details about these people’s lives are not yet known, and some families don’t want the details of their loved ones death to be in the public domain, but in this article, Mamamia hopes to pay tribute to the lives lost so far by highlighting the stories of a few of the much loved people who have passed.

James Kwan, 78, Perth.

James Kwan was the first person in Australia to die after being diagnosed with the coronavirus.

The 78-year-old Perth man and his wife Theresa, 79, were passengers on the Diamond Princess, a cruise ship which was quarantined off the Japanese coast in February.

In late February, the couple were flown to Perth from the quarantine facility at Howard Springs near Darwin.

He "passed away peacefully knowing his family loved him," his wife said in a statement at Perth's Sir Charles Gairdner Hospital in the early hours of March 1.

Kwan is remembered as a "pioneer" of tourism in WA, where he founded Perth's first specialist inbound travel agency Wel-Travel in 1988. He was a founding member of the Western Australian Tour Operators Association, now known as the Australian Tourism Export Council.