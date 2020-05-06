A crew party onboard after docking: What we've learnt from the Ruby Princess inquiry.

"We were aware of the social distancing but in our minds, we were thinking the ship is healthy, nobody's got the coronavirus, so we don't need to worry," another crew member told 7.30.

As the ship's passengers had been allowed to disembark, the crew assumed everything was fine onboard.

The following day NSW Health confirmed three passengers and one crew member had tested positive to COVID-19.

The NSW inquiry into the Ruby Princess cruise ship is trying to work out exactly what went wrong, as both the state and federal governments continue to dodge blame. Headed by Sydney silk Bret Walker — who successfully appealed against George Pell's conviction in the High Court - the inquiry findings will be delivered by August 14.

On Tuesday, an NSW Health official was reduced to tears after it was suggested there had been “reprehensible shortcomings” by the department when passengers were allowed to disembark in Sydney.

Senior epidemiologist Kelly-Anne Ressler, the coordinator of the department’s cruise ship health program, told the commission she had helped draft the COVID-19 protocol document her department released on February 19.

"I'm very sorry it turned out the way it did. It was not our intention. Myself and my colleagues at the public health unit were working very hard on this. We did what we could. And if we could do it again, it would be very different" - NSW Health Epidemiologist Kelly-Anne Ressler

While the document advised that all passengers visit the ship’s medical centre if they had respiratory symptoms and a fever, with isolation to follow, Ressler told the inquiry "while a ship was at sea she had no jurisdiction to control what actions were taken".

"All I can say is that I'm very sorry it turned out the way it did, it was not our intention," she continued as she fought back tears.

"Myself and my colleagues at the public health unit were working very hard on this. We did what we could and if we could do it again it would be very different."

The commission was told after the ship arrived into Sydney, the swabs from sick passengers were "put into the queue as per normal" for COVID-19 testing rather than being expedited.