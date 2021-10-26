The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Wednesday October 27.

PM rebuffs 2030 climate target pressure after belatedly agreeing to net zero by 2050.

Scott Morrison will use COP26 climate talks to rebuff international demands for Australia to formally strengthen its 2030 emissions target after belatedly agreeing to net zero by 2050.

While new projections show Australia cutting emissions by up to 35 per cent on 2005 levels by the end of the decade, it won't be formalised as a new target.

Australia's 2050 net-zero emissions target comes five days out from COP26 climate talks in Glasgow, where mid-term commitments will be a strong focus.

"There'll be a lot of words in Glasgow, but I'll be able to point to the actions of Australia and achievements of Australia," the prime minister said.

"If that was a 'comprehensive climate plan' then I've completely misunderstood what comprehensive means for my entire life," shared one Twitter user. https://t.co/XDBewnZT3k — Mamamia (@Mamamia) October 26, 2021

The UK has committed to cutting emissions 68 per cent below 1990 levels this decade and the European Union 55 per cent.

The US has set a 2030 target of a 50 to 52 per cent reduction on 2005 levels.

Australia had been one of the last countries holding out on a formal commitment to net zero by 2050, alongside China, Singapore, Ukraine and Kazakhstan.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson labelled Australia's 2050 target "heroic" for a country so reliant on fossil fuels.

Emissions reductions to date and existing policies from the coalition's previously released "technology roadmap" are expected to account for 60 per cent of cuts by 2050.

Another 30 per cent relies on "further technology breakthroughs" and "global technology trends". The remaining gap would be closed by domestic and international carbon offsets.