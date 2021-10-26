This week, Japan’s Princess Mako married her 'commoner' fiancé. She will lose everything because of it.

This week, Princess Mako of Japan, Emperor Naruhito’s niece and the daughter of his younger brother Crown prince Fumihito, wed her fiancé.

Because of this, she has now lost her royal status.

The relationship and wedding have caused quite the controversy in Japan. With Princess Mako ultimately choosing love over royalty, some are asking whether this signals the end of the Japanese monarchy.

Labelled an “untypically understated affair,” Princess Mako wed her groom Kei Komuro, a 30-year-old recent law graduate.

According to reports, there was no lavish ceremony: none of the trimmings and rites traditionally associated with royal weddings.

Rather, it was a registrar wedding, with legal paperwork submitted on their behalf to the courts by the Imperial Household Agency, which is in charge of state matters concerning the royals.

The princess left her Tokyo residence around 10am local time on Tuesday, October 26 to register her marriage, bowing several times to her parents and hugging her younger sister before departing.

