'To anyone who thinks the ATAR is fair, let me tell you a story about a student named Mya.'

(And all at once – as sometimes happens in teaching – my consciousness was waylaid. Should I telephone Charlie’s aunty immediately after class, tell her what he told me today in the office? It seemed like a good idea, but of course it was laden with complications. Would Charlie feel betrayed by this disclosure? He never told me that I couldn’t speak to Tia, but that certainly wasn’t the same as giving permission. And what if his father – a man I had never met – answered the phone? Would I hang up? What could I possibly have to say to him? And how might Tia react to criticisms of a man who was, ultimately, her brother?

Then there was Tessa and Lonnie to think about. I still hadn’t managed to reach Lonnie’s mother, and nor had the coordinator. Should I try again? Did I have time for any of these things, with the 3.30 pm staff meeting, the drive home, the shopping, the twenty-five Literature essays I needed to mark? Of course I had the time, it was my responsibility, I had to have the time.)

‘I promise that analysing “Life and Death in the South Side Pavilion” won’t make us hate it,’ I told my Year 12s. ‘The opposite will be true. So let’s stick some pins in this butterfly. We like it, but does it make sense?’

‘It makes sense, but not in the normal way,’ somebody said. ‘It’s like a dream – or a nightmare, maybe. It tells you something about yourself, but you’re not sure what.’

‘Good. So what might it be telling us about ourselves?’

I scanned the room, one face to the next: Wambui and Tim and Mya and all the rest, too many to name, each fighting for what intellectual and emotional real estate I had to offer, their eyes greedy for answers, and I struggled not to relent and just write an explanation on the board and then settle at my desk, open a newspaper like the teachers of my childhood.

The clock whined. Wambui, large-eyed and thoughtful, tapped a pencil on her chin, paused, wrote something down.

At last Mya raised her hand, and something inside me softened. I knew she’d had the answer from the beginning, had hesitated only to give the others an opportunity. You saw it so often in children: the banality of kindness. A gesture subtle, easy to miss, but more genuine than all the self-conscious benevolence the adult world has to offer.

‘The shepherd is trapped in the pavilion, and it seems like it’s The Company trapping him. But it isn’t.’ Mya: platinum braids, ruled lines, work submitted days early. ‘He’s trapping himself.’

‘What makes you say that?’

In the junior school Mya’s voice had been a barely audible whistle, but now she spoke with surety, confidence. ‘It’s the pavilion. The whole point about a pavilion is that it has no walls. He’s carrying on like The Company is responsible for this terrible situation he’s in, but there’s nothing stopping him walking straight out. Nothing except himself. He says he has to stay to protect the horses from drowning, but that isn’t really his responsibility. That’s The Company’s stupidity. It isn’t the shepherd’s fault.’