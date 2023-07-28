'I used to be obsessed with astrology. Then 'Human Design' changed my life.



I have been obsessed with the stars since I was little - both the celestial bodies, and what their pattern might predict or convey about my future and my nature. My first encounter with astronomy was in the classroom, meanwhile my first encounter with astrology was in reading some random book from the ‘70s that was forgetfully wedged into the family bookcase.

As a teenager I used to pour over my weekly or monthly astrological predictions in the newspaper or in magazines. In my early 20s I got my chart professionally read and started delving into other foretelling methods such as seeing psychics and tarot card readers (some who were spot on, some of who were really full of s***).



However, under the guise of predictive astrology, according to my chart and transits it seemed likely I might end up being a writer (I am one), that I would eventually build a romantic partnership with someone from a foreign country (I’m doing that right now), and that I would suffer from reproductive health issues (I find myself in an ongoing battle with stage four endometriosis). What I’m trying to say is, I’ve always been a seeker, that I’m up for anything, and that in my searching I find astrology to be pretty accurate (though I try to take it with a grain of salt).