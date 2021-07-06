'I'm 34, and this is why this week I got the AstraZeneca vaccine.'

Hi everyone! I’m Kelly, I’m 34 years old, and I’ve just received my first dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

The old ‘Ay-Zee’, as I like to call it, is pretty controversial, with good reason, and that’s why I’ve opened like I’m confessing a dirty secret to a support group.

The Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (ATAGI) recommends the COVID-19 vaccine by Pfizer is the preferred in adults aged under 60 years, however accessing it is another story (at least in Queensland, where I live).

Watch: Thank you to masks. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

Even if you fall into one of the eligible categories, I’ve heard it’s pretty hit-and-miss when it comes to getting your hands on one, with limited Pfizer stocks available.

I’ve been patiently waiting for my age bracket to be added to the VIP list, but it was looking unlikely it would happen anytime soon.

So, when the Prime Minister announced the AstraZeneca vaccine would be available to anyone under 60 who asked for it, my interest was piqued—even more so when Brisbane went into a snap lockdown last Tuesday.

Now just to be clear, it isn’t recommended that people under 60 get the AZ—in fact many, including the Australian Medical Association (AMA) and Queensland’s Chief Health Officer Dr Jeanette Young are opposed to it—Scott Morrison simply announced that GPs administering the vaccine to anyone under 60 who asks for it would be covered under a new no-fault indemnity scheme.

No, that isn’t comforting and the mixed messages are very confusing, especially when you see that the United Kingdom again has different recommendations, with only those under 30 being offered alternative vaccines.