Why Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis' kids won't be trust fund babies.

Ashton Kutcher has announced that he and his wife Mila Kunis won’t be raising their kids to depend on a trust fund.

Kutcher recently made an appearance on his friend Dax Shepard‘s Armchair Expert podcast, where he spoke about how his two children, daughter Wyatt, 3, and son Dimitri, 15 months, and explained he won’t be establishing trust funds for them.

“My kids are not getting like big…I’m not setting up a trust for them, we’ll end up giving our money away to charity and to various things,” Kutcher said. “And so if my kids want to start a business and they have a good business plan, I’ll invest in it but they’re not getting trusts. So hopefully they’ll be motivated to have what they had or some version of what they had.”

Kutcher made his fortune not only by acting in television and movies, but also from several highly successful venture capital investments in companies such as Skype and Airbnb. But despite his success, Kutcher remains firmly grounded, and a strong advocate for social justice issues, such as child sex trafficking.

Kutcher did not grow up wealthy, with his father being a factory worker, and his mother working for Proctor and Gamble. When his parents divorced, he was arrested for breaking into his high school to steal money. But such experiences taught the actor the value of hard work and money – and the link between the two. He mentioned his obsession with ice cream came about because it was such a “privilege” when he was a kid.

It’s definitely a team approach. Kunis herself is from a Ukranian immigrant background, and started working on That 70s Show when she was still at school; a work ethic it seems she and her husband and keen for their kids to adopt.