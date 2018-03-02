Ashton Kutcher raves about his baby's cot. Cue Internet meltdown about "lazy" parenting.

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have attracted the wrath of online parenting trolls, after talking publicly about using a robotic cot to lull their baby to sleep.

Appearing on the podcast The Armchair Expert with fellow actor Dax Shepard, Kutcher, 40, raved about the Snoo cot, which he said helped his son Dimitri sleep six hours straight at only three days old.

“I’m eternally grateful to the Snoo for that,” the father-of-two said, Nine Honey reports.

Dimitri is his second child with Kunis, 34, who gave birth to their daughter Wyatt in 2014.

For those unaware of the latest in baby-lulling technology, the Snoo retails for $1,500 AUD and is an oscillating bassinet.

It helps babies sleep by making sounds similar to those in the womb; swaddles babies without risk; rocks babies to sleep; and responds to their crying by increasing white noise and changing rocking motion.

In other words, it does all the the things a new parent is going to attempt to do in the middle of the night, half asleep with drool on their chins and eyes battling to stay open.

“It’s an oscillating bed,” Kutcher explained.

“It has a sensor in it, so the louder the kid cries, the faster it goes and puts the kid back to sleep. It’s incredible.”

Upon praising the creation, Kutcher had no idea the ferocity of rage that was about to descend upon he, Kunis, and their parenting style together.

“Lazy”, “laziness”, “more money than sense”, were the resounding messages on social media following Kutcher’s interview.

“Mine slept in a bassinet right beside me,” one woman wrote to Facebook. “Cries are meant for feeding and diaper changes etc. Not for a bed to do your job for you. Lazy parenting!”

Another said, “Keep an eye on the time, might be crying because it’s feeding time”.

“When your so rich and can’t think of anything better to do with their money (sic),” someone else commented.

Have we reached peak-ridiculousness, yet?

Any parent knows sleep deprivation is a horrific byproduct of newfound parenthood and, whatever works to help your baby sleep is surely a good thing, right? (Brandy in the milk aside, of course).

On another note, the bed sounds so good we might all be needing one, laziness or not.

