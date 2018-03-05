Three of Harvey Weinstein's victims presented an Oscars award together.

Three of Harvey Weinstein‘s alleged victims united on the Oscar’s stage last night.

In an environment where the former movie producer used to reign supreme – his name has been mentioned more times than God in acceptance speeches by winners – all eyes and ears of Hollywood were on the women he silenced.

Ashley Judd, Annabella Sciorra and Salma Hayek introduced a video montage that celebrated diversity in cinematic storytelling, focusing on gender and race.

In their introduction, the trio were outspoken about the #MeToo and #TimesUp movement, conversations that had been comparatively absent on the red carpet to previous award ceremonies this season.

“Hi, it’s nice to see you all again, it’s been a while,” Sciorra said to rapturous applause.

“It’s an honor to be here tonight. This year, many spoke their truth and the journey ahead is long, but slowly a new path has emerged.”

Ashley Judd said a change was “being driven by the powerful sound of new voices, of different voices, of our voices.”

“Joining together in a mighty chorus that is finally saying time’s up.”

Hayek thanked those who had gone before and been outspoken.

“We salute those unstoppable spirits who kicked ass and broke through the biased perceptions against their gender, race and ethnicity to tell their stories,” she said.

Judd was one of the first women to speak out against Weinstein in the original New York Times expose. She claimed he had shown up to their business meeting wearing a dressing gown and asked her to watch him shower.

In an op ed for the New York Times, Hayek claimed that he had once threatened to kill her when she refused his advances.

Sciorra told the New Yorker of her harrowing experiences with Weinstein in the 1990s, claiming he forced sexual intercourse on her.