Here are all the winners and losers from the 90th Annual Academy Awards.

It’s that time of the year again.

All the biggest stars in Hollywood have gathered together to hand out lil’ awards to Meryl Streep some of the most talented actors, writers, and directors in the biz.

The Shape of Water, the woman/sea creature love story of all our dreams, won best picture.

Frances McDormand won the Oscar for actress in a lead role for her stellar performance in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. While on stage she dedicated the award to every single female nominee in every single category.

Gary Oldman was named best actor in a lead role for his part in Darkest Hour.

And because we know you like to be on top of all things shiny awards-related, we’ve rounded up all the big winners for you: