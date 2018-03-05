Here are all the winners and losers from the 90th Annual Academy Awards.

It’s that time of the year again.
All the biggest stars in Hollywood have gathered together to hand out lil’ awards to
Meryl Streep some of the most talented actors, writers, and directors in the biz.
The Shape of Water, the woman/sea creature love story of all our dreams, won best picture.
Frances McDormand won the Oscar for actress in a lead role for her stellar performance in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. While on stage she dedicated the award to every single female nominee in every single category.
Gary Oldman was named best actor in a lead role for his part in Darkest Hour.
And because we know you like to be on top of all things shiny awards-related, we’ve rounded up all the big winners for you:
90th ANNUAL ACADEMY AWARDS — WINNERS AND NOMINEES
BEST PICTURE
The Shape of Water (WINNER)
Call Me by Your Name
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Get Out
Lady Bird
Phantom Thread
The Post
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
ACTOR IN A LEAD ROLE
Gary Oldman — Darkest Hour (WINNER)
Timothee Chalamet — Call Me by Your Name
Daniel Day-Lewis — Phantom Thread
Daniel Kaluuya — Get Out
Denzel Washington — Roman J. Israel, Esq.
ACTRESS IN A LEAD ROLE
Frances McDormand — Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (WINNER)
Sally Hawkins — The Shape of Water
Margot Robbie — I, Tonya
Saoirse Ronan — Lady Bird
Meryl Streep — The Post
ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Sam Rockwell — Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (WINNER)
Willem Dafoe — The Florida Project
Woody Harrelson — Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Richard Jenkins — The Shape of Water
Christopher Plummer — All the Money in the World
ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Allison Janney — I, Tonya (WINNER)
Mary J. Blige — Mudbound
Lesley Manville — Phantom Thread
Laurie Metcalf — Lady Bird
Octavia Spencer — The Shape of Water
DIRECTING
Guillermo del Toro — The Shape of Water (WINNER)
Christopher Nolan — Dunkirk
Jordan Peele — Get Out
Greta Gerwig — Lady Bird
Paul Thomas Anderson — Paul Thomas Anderson
ANIMATED FEATURE FILM
Coco — Lee Unkrich, Darla K. Anderson (WINNER)
The Boss Baby — Tom McGrath, Ramsey Ann Naito
The Breadwinner — Nora Twomey, Anthony Leo
Ferdinand — Carlos Saldanha
Loving Vincent — Dorota Kobiela, Hugh Welchman, Sean Bobbitt, Ivan Mactaggart, Hugh Welchman
WRITING (ADAPTED SCREENPLAY)
Call Me by Your Name — James Ivory (WINNER)
The Disaster Artist — Scott Neustadter, Michael H. Weber
Logan — Scott Frank, James Mangold, Michael Green
Molly’s Game — Aaron Sorkin
Mudbound — Virgil Williams and Dee Rees
WRITING (ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY)
Get Out — Jordan Peele (WINNER)
The Big Sick — Emily V. Gordon, Kumail Nanjiani
Lady Bird — Greta Gerwig
The Shape of Water — Guillermo del Toro, Vanessa Taylor
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri — Martin McDonagh
CINEMATOGRAPHY
Blade Runner 2049 — Roger A Deakins (WINNER)
Darkest Hour — Bruno Delbonnel
Dunkirk — Hoyte van Hoytema
Mudbound — Rachel Morrison
The Shape of Water — Dan Laustsen
DOCUMENTARY (FEATURE)
Icarus — Bryan Fogel, Dan Cogan (WINNER)
Abacus: Small Enough to Jail — Steve James, Mark Mitten, Julie Goldman
Faces Places — JR, Agnès Varda, Rosalie Varda
Last Men in Aleppo — Feras Fayyad, Kareem Abeed, Soren Steen Jespersen
Strong Island — Yance Ford, Joslyn Barnes
DOCUMENTARY (SHORT SUBJECT)
Heaven is a Traffic Jam on the 405 — Frank Stiefel (WINNER)
Edith+Eddie — Laura Checkoway, Thomas Lee Wright
Heroin(e) — Elaine McMillion Sheldon, Kerrin Sheldon
Knife Skills — Thomas Lennon
Traffic Stop — Kate Davis, David Heilbroner
SHORT FILM (ANIMATED)
Dear Basketball — Glen Keane, Kobe Bryant (WINNER)
Garden Party — Victor Caire, Gabriel Grapperon
Lou — Dave Mullins, Dana Murray
Negative Space — Max Porter, Ru Kuwahata
Revolting Rhymes — Jakob Schuh, Jan Lachauer
SHORT FILM (LIVE ACTION)
The Silent Child — Chris Overton, Rachel Shenton
DeKalb Elementary — Reed Van Dyk
The Eleven O’Clock — Derin Seale, Josh Lawson
My Nephew Emmett — Kevin Wilson, Jr
Watu Wote/All of Us — Katja Benrath, Tobias Rosen
FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
A Fantastic Woman — Chile (WINNER)
The Insult — Lebanon
Loveless — Russia
On Body and Soul — Hungary
The Square — Sweden
FILM EDITING
Dunkirk — Lee Smith (WINNER)
Baby Driver — Jonathan Amos, Paul Machliss
I, Tonya — Tatiana S. Riegel
The Shape of Water — Sidney Wolinsky
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri — Jon Gregory
SOUND EDITING
Dunkirk — Alex Gibson, Richard King (WINNER)
Baby Driver — Julian Slater
Blade Runner 2049 — Mark Mangini, Theo Green
The Shape of Water — Nathan Robitaille, Nelson Ferreira
Star Wars: The Last Jedi — Ren Klyce, Matthew Wood
SOUND MIXING
Dunkirk — Mark Weingarten, Gregg Landaker, Gary A. Rizzo (WINNER)
Baby Driver — Mary H. Ellis, Julian Slater, Tim Cavagin
Blade Runner 2049 — Mac Ruth, Ron Bartlett, Doug Hephill
The Shape of Water — Glen Gauthier, Christian Cooke, Brad Zoern
Star Wars: The Last Jedi — Stuart Wilson, Ren Klyce, David Parker, Michael Semanick
PRODUCTION DESIGN
The Shape of Water — Paul D. Austerberry, Jeffrey A. Melvin, Shane Vieau (WINNER)
Beauty and the Beast — Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer
Blade Runner 2049 — Dennis Gassner, Alessandra Querzola
Darkest Hour — Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer
Dunkirk — Nathan Crowley, Gary Fettis
MUSIC (ORIGINAL SCORE)
The Shape of Water — Alexandre Desplat (WINNER)
Dunkirk — Hans Zimmer
Phantom Thread — Jonny Greenwood
Star Wars: The Last Jedi — John Williams
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri — Carter Burwell
MUSIC (ORIGINAL SONG)
Remember Me from Coco — Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Robert Lopez
Mighty River from Mudbound — Mary J. Blige
Mystery of Love from Call Me by Your Name — Sufjan Stevens
Stand Up For Something from Marshall — Diane Warren, Common
This is Me from The Greatest Showman — Benj Pasek, Justin Paul
MAKE-UP AND HAIRSTYLING
Darkest Hour — Kazuhiro Tsuji, David Malinowski, Lucy Sibbick (WINNER)
Victoria & Abdul — Daniel Phillips and Lou Sheppard
Wonder — Arjen Tuiten
COSTUME DESIGN
Phantom Thread — Mark Bridges (WINNER)
Beauty and the Beast — Jacqueline Durran
Darkest Hour — Jacqueline Durran
The Shape of Water — Luis Sequeira
Victoria & Abdul — Consolata Boyle
VISUAL EFFECTS
Blade Runner 2049 — John Nelson, Paul Lambert, Richard R. Hoover, Gerd Nefzer (WINNER)
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 — Christopher Townsend, Guy Williams, Jonathan Fawkner, Dan Sudick
Kong: Skull Island — Stephen Rosenbaum, Jeff White, Scott Benza, Mike Meinardus
Star Wars: The Last Jedi — Ben Morris, Mike Mulholland, Chris Corbould, Neal Scanlan
War For the Planet of the Apes — Joe Letteri, Dan Lemmon, Daniel Barrett, Joel Whist
