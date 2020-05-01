In 2004, Ashlee Simpson shot to worldwide fame. Then for almost a decade, she disappeared.

On October 23, 2004, Ashlee Simpson stepped onto the legendary Saturday Night Live stage to perform her single ‘Pieces of Me’.

It should have been a major highlight in her career.

But instead, it marked the beginning of her downfall.

When Ashlee began to perform ‘Autobiography’ as her second song of the performance, the vocals for ‘Pieces of Me’ began playing in the background, exposing the singer for lip-syncing her performance.

As her band continued to play in the background, Ashlee awkwardly stood completely frozen. Finally, after breaking out into a bizarre country-style dance, the singer, who was just 20 years old at the time, walked off stage.

In the weeks that followed, the singer was hit with constant backlash, leading Ashlee to claim that she had acid reflux meaning she couldn’t sing live.

But although Ashlee’s singing career continued for several years after the incident, she eventually faded from the spotlight.

In 2018, after almost a decade of maintaining a low-profile, Ashlee returned to the spotlight with a new reality show – Ashlee + Evan – which documents her life with her husband Evan Ross, who is an actor and the son of singer Diana Ross.

Now, two years on from Ashlee’s return to the spotlight, this is what her life is like.

Ashlee Simpson’s career.

If you watched a lot of TV during your teenage years, Jessica and Ashlee Simpson certainly need no introduction.

The pair, who were both born in Waco, Texas, first launched their respective careers in music and television when they were just teenagers.

Jessica, who is the eldest of the two siblings, was the first of the two sisters to pursue a singing career, releasing her debut album ‘Sweet Kisses’ in 1999.