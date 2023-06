In 2011, Simpson filed for divorce citing irreconcilable differences. “After careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to file for divorce,” they said via a joint statement at the time.

“We remain friends and deeply committed and loving parents to our son Bronx, whose happiness and well-being remains our no. 1 priority. We ask that everyone honour our privacy as we navigate this next phase of our lives.”

Pete started dating model Meagan Camper in 2011 and they now share two children together, Saint Lazslo and Marvel Jane. Yes, those are their real names.

In a 2015 interview with Howard Stern, Wentz opened up about the reason he cited for their marriage breaking down. "We'd had all these great years as a band, and then we took time off, and I basically became Mr. Mom. I had the beard, the flannel shirt. I didn't know what my identity was," he said.

"That factored in. When your identity is what you do, it's hard when you stop doing it."

This brings us back to Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross. For those unfamiliar with Evan, along with being the son of one of the greatest divas to ever exist (Diana Ross), he's starred in a bunch of movies, but most notably The Hunger Games: Mockingjay.