"I'm not cold-hearted." What life is like when you're asexual and aromantic.

Vivienne Bonnell, 33, gets asked if she's 'looking for someone' all the time.

"No... not really," she always replies.

As an asexual-aromantic, Vivienne isn't interested in coupling up.

It's not that she's 'put off' by romance or sex, it's just not for her.

"Most of my family and close friends I think by this stage, they've kind of got the point... that I'm not ever going to be with anyone. I'm not going to have a family or anything. It's more of just an annoyance for me I suppose when people are asking, 'do you have a partner?'" she told Mamamia's news podcast The Quicky.

Most research suggests asexuals make up around one per cent of the population, but as Vivienne explains, like all forms of sexuality, asexuality exists on a spectrum.

"There's grey-asexual, grey-aromantic, demisexual, demiromantic, reciprosexual, reciproromantic. It's a real rabbit hole," she said.

Asexual people don't experience sexual attraction - they are not drawn to people sexually and do not desire to act upon attraction to others in a sexual way.

Demisexual people only feel sexually attracted to someone when they have an emotional bond with the person.

Grey-asexuality is considered the grey area between asexuality and sexuality.

An Australian Asexuals survey found that 30 per cent of asexuals are also aromantic, meaning they don't feel romantic attraction to others either. That's how Vivienne identifies.

When asked to describe her sexuality to curious questioners, Vivienne explains that to her, it feels like romance and sex run everyone's lives and that's a concept she finds perplexing.

"I just don't really get it," she said. "I'm not cold-hearted towards people or anything like that. I've just never had any desire or drive for it really."

While her friends grew up with hot celebrities plastered over their bedroom walls, Vivienne's were covered in animals and landscapes.

"I never really got this concept of 'hotness'," she said.