'It belongs in the bin.' A definitive ranking of Arnott's Biscuits from diabolical to God-tier.

Here at Mamamia, we love to rank truly random things. Real Housewives series? Done that. Arnott's Shapes - absolutely. We've also done Easter Eggs, TV shows, Celebrations chocolates and more.

Most of the time, there's a lot of agreement over what should be low in the tier, and what's top dog, with disagreement over the middle. But when it comes to Arnott's Biscuits... there might be some tension over this one.

I've decided to throw myself on the sword and rank our favourite nostalgic biscuits - strong opinions and all.

Watch: Monique Bowley's failsafe Anzac biscuit recipe. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

Is this a ranking of every single Arnott's biscuit? No. There are simply far too many on the market, and in different categories to cream biscuits - like Tim Tams, Arnott's Cookies or the iconic Mint Slice.

But among these staple Arnott's Biscuits, there is a supreme winner, and a few that really ought to be put in the bin for good.

So without further ado, here's an Arnott's Biscuits ranking from "absolutely no thank you" to "let me eat the whole box they're that tasty".

11. Arnott's Orange Cream.

Image: Arnotts/Mamamia.