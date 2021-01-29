"So you were willing to let him do it?" The voices getting louder amid the Armie Hammer allegations.

Warning: This post includes references to graphic sexual violence.

"So you were willing to let him do it, and allowed him to do it? You're as bad as he is."

If you’re going to click on a viral tabloid article about a woman sharing her allegations of sexual abuse, prepare to feel like you’re walking through an unchecked minefield — unsure if you’re going to stumble across words of support or a scathing attack with each scroll.

The above comment was taken from an online tabloid report about Paige Lorenze, a 23-year-old influencer, content creator and design student, who recently made allegations against Hollywood actor Armie Hammer — a man we've also been hearing a lot about for the last three weeks.

To catch you up, Lorenze alleges that Hammer wanted to find a doctor in LA to remove "the ribs [she didn't] need" so he could smoke and eat them.

After having sex with Hammer, Lorenze says she was covered in bruises. On KIIS FM's Kyle and Jackie O Show, Lorenze said she asked Hammer "how am I supposed to see other people when I have bruises?" to which he encouraged her to "show off" the marks and "be proud of them".

Lorenze also says they engaged in 'knife play' which made her feel unsafe.

"He basically tied me up and he was doing knife play... Knife play made me the most uncomfortable out of everything that happened," she recounted on radio.

"He looks over me and says, 'Where am I going to put my initials on you?' He chose a spot and did it."

Hammer then allegedly proceeded to engrave an 'A' into her pelvis.

"I remember it being uncomfortable and very painful but I honestly blacked out. I don’t fully remember how that felt in that moment because I was in so much pain."

Lorenze also alleges Hammer took and distributed intimate photos of her without her consent.

According to Lorenze, and a number of other women, he coerced sexual partners into particular behaviours, with allegations ranging from emotional to physical abuse.

Hammer – it's important to note – denies any of this took place, and his lawyer insists, "Any interactions with this person, or any partner of his, were completely consensual in that they were fully discussed, agreed upon, and mutually participatory."