The Armie Hammer allegations keep getting worse.

Warning: This post includes references to graphic sexual violence.

It was January 10 when allegations first began surfacing about Call Me By Your Name actor, Armie Hammer

Women claiming to have been in sexual relationships with 34-year-old Hammer shared screenshots of him stating: "I am 100 per cent a cannibal. I want to eat you."

Another message read: "You just live to obey me and be my slave. I will own you. If I wanted to cut off one of your toes and keep it with me in my pocket so I always had a piece of you in my possession?"

The Instagram direct messages were said to have been sent in 2016, a time when Hammer was still married to his wife Elizabeth Chalmers. The account responsible for sharing the screenshots, House of Effie, claimed that at least five women had come forward with similar stories. 

Armie Hammer with his wife of 10 years, Elizabeth Chalmers. Image via Getty.  

It was unclear at first if Hammer's alleged messages had been sent in the context of a consensual sexual relationship, where two adult parties were exchanging fantasies. 

But this week, Paige Lorenze has joined the chorus of women who say they suffered abuse at the hands of Hammer. 

Here's what she's said.

The new allegations against Armie Hammer.

In an interview with KIIS FM's Kyle and Jackie O on Thursday morning, 23-year-old Paige Lorenze spoke about her relationship with Hammer. 

The model and design student said she spent Thanksgiving of 2020 with Hammer and his mother. His mum, she claimed, confided in her. 

"His mother was speaking to me about how she felt like, at times, he was like, stuff with the devil, she felt like he was being taken by … she was concerned about it.

"I think that his family knew that he has these sick kinds of tendencies."

Lorenze then referred to a since deleted tweet of Hammer's, a screenshot of which still exists online. 

The tweet read: "I woke up around 5am this morning to my mum pouring hot oil on my head and praying very loudly in tongues while standing over my head so she could get the 'demons out' of me. How was everyone else's morning?"

An alleged tweet from Armie Hammer's account. The tweet has not been verified.  

According to Lorenze, that's a story Hammer continues to tell people. 

"He wanted to find a doctor... to remove the ribs I don’t need".

Lorenze alleged on the radio program that Hammer: "... wanted to find a doctor in LA to remove the ribs I don’t need... He has a smoker in his house in LA and he wanted to smoke it and eat it."

Initially, she said, she thought the actor was joking. 

"But he asked me five times, so over time it became more of a serious thing.

"He would always say, 'I wonder what it tastes like? I bet it tastes good.'"

Branding a letter 'A' and bruising her during sex.

Speaking to Kyle and Jackie O, Lorenze claimed that Hammer carved an 'A' into her pelvis. 

"He basically tied me up and he was doing knife play... Knife play made me the most uncomfortable out of everything that happened.

"He looks over me and says, 'Where am I going to put my initials on you?' He chose a spot and did it," she recounted. 

"I remember it being uncomfortable and very painful but I honestly blacked out. I don’t fully remember how that felt in that moment because I was in so much pain."

Speaking to Page Six, Lorenze also said Hammer would bruise her during sex, and send photos of her naked body to people without her consent. 

"How am I supposed to see other people when I have bruises?" she claimed to have asked Hammer, after he encouraged her to "show off" the marks and "be proud of them".

In response, he allegedly said: "That's the point." 

The explicit photos, according to Lorenze, were taken without her knowledge and sent to other women he was speaking to.


Mannequins kept in basement.

Speaking to The Sun, Lorenze said Hammer had an obsession with "meat, bones and veins" and that "he told me that he had mannequins in his basement in his family home that Elizabeth and him were living at to practice rope tying on".

Armie Hammer and Paige Lorenze. Image via Instagram.  

The Sun also published photographs shared on Instagram by a user known as 'Nastya D', who claimed to have had a sexual relationship with Hammer.

The pictures, which have since been removed from Instagram, depicted mannequins tied up with red rope. 

How has Armie Hammer responded?

A lawyer representing Hammer told The Sun: "These assertions about Mr Hammer are patently untrue. Any interactions with this person, or any partner of his, were completely consensual in that they were fully discussed, agreed upon, and mutually participatory.

"The stories being perpetuated in the media are a misguided attempt to present a one-sided narrative with the goal of tarnishing Mr Hammer’s reputation, and communications from the individuals involved prove that."

Earlier this month, Hammer withdrew from the film Shotgun Wedding, where he was set to star alongside Jennifer Lopez.

In a statement to Variety, Hammer said: "I’m not responding to these bulls**t claims but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot in good conscience now leave my children for four months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic. Lionsgate is supporting me in this and I’m grateful to them for that."

In case you missed the beginning... here's how it all started.

On January 10, Armie Hammer began trending on Twitter after an Instagram account, House of Effie, shared screenshots of graphic messages alleged to have been sent from the actor's official Instagram account.

In the alleged messages, which reportedly date back to 2016, Hammer spoke about drinking blood and described various graphic sex acts, which included sexual references to cannibalism.

"I need to drink your blood," one message read. 

Screenshots of messages allegedly sent from Armie Hammer's Instagram account.  

At the time of publishing, the alleged messages from the actor have not been verified. 

The initial allegations against Armie Hammer published by House of Effie.

Instagram account House of Effie claimed to have had an affair with Armie Hammer for four years. (The Call Me by Your Name actor separated from his wife of 10 years, Elizabeth Chambers, in July 2020).

The Instagram user has since claimed that at least five other women had consensual affairs with Hammer. 

"We all got told we are perfect. That he wants to run away with us. That it’s our world and f**k everyone else. He loved us all in his and [his ex’s] bed and made us a cute omelette after," she wrote on Instagram.

"So we all had apartments ready for him around the world. So he met all our mums, and they all loved him. So he told us all to be monogamous to him and wait for his divorce," she continued.

"And if I hadn’t spoken out. None of those things would’ve made sense."

After sharing numerous screenshots of graphic messages alleged to be sent from Hammer, House of Effie claimed that multiple women had approached her with their own "affair stories".

"Women approached me with their affair stories as we talked overwhelmed with grief for days and nights without sleeping or eating, with some ending up in the ER," she claimed.

"We collectively decided we have to speak out after how we were treated and seeing how the women in 2020 were being treated by him. We cannot allow more women to endure what we are going through in the future."

After the alleged screenshots began circulating on Twitter, fans questioned whether House of Effie may have faked the messages, with some pointing out how easy it is to create fake Instagram DMs.

However, House of Effie doubled down, attempting to prove the authenticity of the unverified messages by sharing private photos alleged to be sent to her from Hammer.

"For those of you saying it's not real, I personally have been hearing these stories from MULTIPLE girls who had past flings with him. I didn't think much of it until I saw these messages. Be safe out there y'all these people are among us and it's NUTS," she wrote.

In the last 24 hours, the House of Effie Instagram page has disappeared. 

Since the messages were leaked, fans have noticed that Hammer follows a number of fetish and kink-related profiles on Instagram.

Similarly, in 2017, Hammer liked a number of graphic tweets about BDSM on Twitter.

In another tweet from 2018, the actor bragged about his steak-carving skills.

"Just went to a steak house with my buddy Luca and ordered a bone in steak. Waiter asked if I would like him to cut it front the bone," he tweeted. "Immediately took it from him and deboned it quickly. He asked me if I worked in a kitchen and I’ve never been more proud in my life."

The actor also shared photos of a dissected pig on his Instagram page in 2015.

Armie Hammer's previous comments about his sex life.

Hammer, who is known for his outspoken views, has opened up about his sex life in the past.

In an interview with Playboy in 2013, Hammer shared: "I liked the grabbing of the neck and the hair and all that. But then you get married and your sexual appetites change."

He continued: "And I mean that for the better — it’s not like I’m suffering in any way. But you can’t really pull your wife’s hair. It gets to a point where you say, 'I respect you too much to do these things that I kind of want to do'."

The 34-year-old actor later blamed alcohol for his comments.

"Let’s just say hindsight is 20/20," he told E! News. "Don’t drink during an interview."

In an interview with Netflix Brazil in November 2020, Hammer was also asked: "What historical person would you like to have dinner with?"

He responded: "Marquis de Sade."

Marquis de Sade was a French philosopher who was famous for his works about violent sexual fantasies. The words sadism and sadist were derived in reference to the writer's works of fiction.

Armie Hammer's alleged private Instagram account.

Last week, a video from Armie Hammer's private Instagram account was leaked.

In the video, Hammer filmed his Cayman Islands hotel room, sharing a glimpse of a woman in lingerie on the bed.

"Well... my ex (for very good reason) wife is refusing to come back to America with my children. So I have to go back to Cayman... which sucks," the actor captioned the post. 

"Except there are a few silver linings. Like f***ing Ms Cayman again while I’m down there."

The leaked video led the Miss Cayman Islands Universe Committee to release a statement, confirming that the woman pictured "has no affiliation to the Miss Cayman Islands Universe pageant".

"The Committee is very disturbed by the video and would like to confirm that the woman is not the reigning Miss Cayman Islands," the statement read.

"The depiction of the woman in the video goes against all that our organisation stands for and the committee is consequently requesting that Mr Hammer immediately remove all reference to Miss Cayman from his social media channels."

Since then, Hammer has issued an apology, confirming that he does have a private Instagram account.

"I would like to clarify that the person in my video, which was stolen from my private Instagram, is not Miss Cayman," Hammer said in a statement.

"I am genuinely sorry for any confusion my foolish attempt at humour may have caused. My deep sympathies to Miss Cayman, who I don’t know, and to the entire organisation, as I had no intentions of implying she was actually Miss Cayman."

If this post brings up any issues for you, or if you just feel like you need to speak to someone, please call 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732) – the national sexual assault, domestic and family violence counselling service. It doesn’t matter where you live, they will take your call and, if need be, refer you to a service closer to home.

Feature Image: Getty.

