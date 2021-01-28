The Armie Hammer allegations keep getting worse.

Warning: This post includes references to graphic sexual violence.



It was January 10 when allegations first began surfacing about Call Me By Your Name actor, Armie Hammer.

Women claiming to have been in sexual relationships with 34-year-old Hammer shared screenshots of him stating: "I am 100 per cent a cannibal. I want to eat you."

Another message read: "You just live to obey me and be my slave. I will own you. If I wanted to cut off one of your toes and keep it with me in my pocket so I always had a piece of you in my possession?"

The Instagram direct messages were said to have been sent in 2016, a time when Hammer was still married to his wife Elizabeth Chalmers. The account responsible for sharing the screenshots, House of Effie, claimed that at least five women had come forward with similar stories.

Armie Hammer with his wife of 10 years, Elizabeth Chalmers. Image via Getty.

It was unclear at first if Hammer's alleged messages had been sent in the context of a consensual sexual relationship, where two adult parties were exchanging fantasies.

But this week, Paige Lorenze has joined the chorus of women who say they suffered abuse at the hands of Hammer.

Here's what she's said.

The new allegations against Armie Hammer.

In an interview with KIIS FM's Kyle and Jackie O on Thursday morning, 23-year-old Paige Lorenze spoke about her relationship with Hammer.