'I used people.' Armie Hammer addresses the abuse allegations against him.

Content warning: This story includes descriptions of alleged sexual abuse that may be distressing to some readers.
In January 2021, news began circling about actor Armie Hammer's alleged sexual and emotional abuse of several women.
It began with screenshots of text messages between Hammer and a woman named Effie, who released the pictures on her Instagram account, House of Effie. In the messages, Hammer spoke about drinking blood, performing graphic sex acts and committing cannibalism.
"I need to drink your blood," one message read.
In a conversation with another woman, he admitted he wanted to "cut off" one of the person's toes and "keep it" in his pocket.
"You just live to obey and be my slave," he wrote. "I will own you. That's my soul. My brain. My spirit. My body. Will you come and be my property [until] you die?"
