'I used people.' Armie Hammer addresses the abuse allegations against him.

She recounted an incident where Hammer stopped by her apartment when she wasn't there and took photos of the building. He told her he was "trying to find your scent." He also left a note which read, "I'm going to bite the f**k out of you."

After the allegations of abuse exploded, Hammer went quiet. His Twitter account disappeared and he settled quietly into a new life in the Cayman Islands, where his ex-wife Elizabeth Chambers and their two children live.

But this week, in a lengthy interview with Air Mail, Hammer directly addressed the allegations for the first time.

Here's everything we know.

Hammer says his own sexual abuse led to an interest in BDSM.

The actor revealed the traumatic experience of being sexually abused by a youth pastor as 13 years old was the reason behind his own fantasies and behaviour later on in life.

"What that did for me was it introduced sexuality into my life in a way that it was completely out of my control. I was powerless in the situation. I had no agency in the situation," Hammer, the great-grandson of oil tycoon Armand Hammer, said.

"Sexuality was introduced to me in a scary way where I had no control. My interests then went to: I want to have control in the situation, sexually."

Hammer admitted he was 'emotionally abusive'.

While Hammer denied any criminal wrongdoing [an investigation by the LAPD is ongoing], he admitted to being emotionally abusive towards his former partners.

"I would have these younger women in their mid-20s, and I’m in my 30s. I was a successful actor at the time. They could have been happy to just be with me and would have said yes to things that maybe they wouldn’t have said yes to on their own. That’s an imbalance of power in the situation," he said.