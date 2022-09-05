"It was like a monster unleashed." 6 things we learnt from House of Hammer.

"My bet was going to involve showing up at your place and completely tying you up and incapacitating you, then being able to do whatever I wanted to every single hole in your body until I was done with you."

Courtney Vucekovich, who was involved with Hammer for several months, appears in the series to discuss her relationship with him.

"He would send me text messages and call me every day, constantly. Immediately he was sharing all these things with me, intimate details about his parents, family secrets," she says.

"Between the love bombing and the attention, I felt like this was all perfect, this was amazing. This is what we’re all taught to think of as a fairy tale."

She recounts an incident where Hammer stopped by her apartment when she wasn't there and took photos of the building. He told her he was "trying to find your scent." He also left a note which read, "I'm going to bite the f**k out of you."

"As crazy as that sounds, I took it metaphorically, not literally," Vucekovich says. "I chose to look at it more flattering than concerning. When I told my friends about us talking, I left that part out. I think that says a lot."

Model, actress and artist Julia Morrison also appears in the series. Although she never met Hammer in person, he reached out via Instagram about a series of photos she was in.

"I've wanted to tie you up since I saw those goddamn pictures and messaged you about it," he allegedly wrote to Morrison.

"I have a fantasy about having someone prove their love and devotion and tying them up in a public place at night and making their body free use. And seeing if they will f**k strangers for me."

Some of Hammer's partners were not willing participants.

While on a vacation together, Vucekovich says there was an experience which left her traumatised. She does not detail what the experience was. "It was something that has never been done to me. It’s very degrading and very belittling. I don’t like to put it out there."

On another trip together, Hammer used ropes on her. "I said everything but no," Vucekovich says. "He puts on this creepy playlist and just, like, the ropes were around my neck, wrists, ankles and behind my back. I had bruises. I hated it. I understand that if this is your fantasy, if this is your thing, more power to you. I didn’t like it."

Hammer has been accused of sexual assault by two women, Paige Lorenze and a woman named Effie. They do not appear in the docu-series. Effie was the first to come forward against Hammer in early 2021, posting on an Instagram account called House of Effie. She has accused him of rape and abuse over their four-year relationship.