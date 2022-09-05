"It was like a monster unleashed." 6 things we learnt from House of Hammer.

Content warning: This story includes descriptions of alleged sexual abuse that may be distressing to some readers.
In a strange twist of fate, actor Timothée Chalamet is currently at the Venice Film Festival promoting his new film Bones And All, billed as a "cannibal romance". The director is Luca Guadagnino, who last worked with Chalamet on 2017's award-winning Call Me By Your Name.
Chalamet's Call Me co-star was of course Armie Hammer, and the film catapulted both men into the stratosphere of fame.
Yet while Chalamet is making headlines in Venice due to his backless red outfit, Hammer is making headlines of a different sort. The docu-series House of Hammer has just been released in the US [we have to wait till next month to see it here in Australia] and it details, amongst other things, Hammer's cannibal fetish. I'm sure the irony is not lost on those keeping track of this sordid tale.
Watch the trailer for House of Hammer. Story continues below.
The highly anticipated House of Hammer rehashes the alleged sexual abuse that came to light early last year and ultimately brought about Hammer's downfall. Hammer has denied all the allegations and maintains that the relationships, and everything that happened in them, were consensual.
But the three-part docu-series, titled Love Bomb, Sins of the Father, and Follow the Money, respectively, also delves further than the alleged sexual abuse by Hammer, tracing the family's dark history and inter-generational relationships.
Here's what we learnt.
Hammer's messages to his partners were... full on.
The series opens with a voice recording Hammer sent to one of his partners.
"Hi, buckle your seatbelt. This is going to be the bet: If I won, I get to come over to your house with my bag of goodies. Inside my bag of goodies, there are several different bundles of Shibari rope; Shibari is the Japanese art of rope bondage," he says.