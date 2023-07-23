'She’s a wreck.' What's happening with Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater and their exes?

It really is divorce season, folks.

Last week it was confirmed that Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez had split after two years of marriage.

But if this wasn't enough of a knife to the chest, it was immediately reported that Ariana had already moved on to dating her Wicked costar, Ethan Slater, an actor most known for playing SpongeBob SquarePants on Broadway.

The pop singer reportedly separated from Dalton in January, before she began her relationship with Ethan.

“Ariana and Ethan are dating; however things are fairly new, ” a source told Us Magazine. “Ariana and Ethan have only recently begun seeing each other but they have a lot of fun together and are enjoying each other’s company.”

Ariana and Ethan have been filming Wicked together in the UK for the past year. The pop singer will play Glinda while Slater will play Boq.

So what does real estate broker Dalton think of the split? Apparently, he's not thrilled.

"Dalton is very religious and was committed to making it work, but Ariana had moved on," an insider told PEOPLE.