We need to talk about the suspicious disappearance of Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly.

For a while, no Hollywood event seemed complete without an appearance from Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly, and probably also their tongues.

The pair worked together filming the movie Midnight In The Switchgrass in 2020, and after publically confirming their relationship they quickly became one of the world's most visible celebrity couples.

They were everywhere, which is truly a feat when you consider no one was anywhere in 2020.

Even when they weren't physically at events, touching hands and/or tongues on a red carpet, the pair were pretty inescapable.

Over on Instagram, we learned how they drank each other's blood and got hot and heavy on an Airbnb table.

And in joint interviews, they talked about a higher power bringing them together, a weird earlier 2010s meeting where MGK — real name Colson Baker — told Fox 'I am weed' and how their first kiss didn't involve lips but did involve 'breathing each other's breath'.

"This is a very intense relationship," Fox later said in a GQ interview.

It was the understatement of the century.

Then in February, their intense love turned into an intense maybe break-up after a reported fight at a Super Bowl party.

On social media, Fox posted lyrics from Beyonce's Lemonade (famously about Jay-Z's cheating!) and shared a series of photos of an envelope being burned.

Hours later, she deleted her Instagram account. She later reactivated it to deny that any cheating had taken place and criticise "baseless news stories".