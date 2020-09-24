"They have what she said in texts." Bella tells us exactly what happened between her and Irena.

To catch up on all The Bachelor Australia 2020 recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia’s recaps and visit our Bachelor hub page.

During last night's finale, The Bachelor's Locky Gilbert chose Irena over Bella.

Bella was understandably blindsided by his decision because Locky told her he was falling in love with her during their final date.

When Locky broke the news to her - through tears - Bella was quick to make her exit.

"In that moment I kind of just went numb and I don't actually remember much from that moment," she told co-host Kee Reece on Mamamia's The Spill podcast on Friday.

"You know when the adrenalin takes over and your walls go up and that's why I just kind of looked at him and was like 'Can I leave?'

"Because I couldn't even stand there and think about what to say next. I didn't want to fluff around. So I just kind of stood there and walked off and that's been it, I haven't spoken to Locky since."

The 25-year-old told The Spill that during 'Love in Lockdown' Locky would often text her and tell her he "couldn't wait to make me happy for the rest of my life".

"So going back into filming I had genuinely fallen head over heels for him and I thought that he had genuinely fallen for me too," she said.

While Bella has been recovering from her very public dumping over the past few weeks, Australia has become increasingly intrigued by her feud with Irena.

The two frontrunners quickly became close in the mansion, but by the time they returned after 'Love in Lockdown' their friendship had disintegrated.

During her interview with The Spill, Bella explained exactly what happened between the former best friends.

"A lot of what happened was off camera," she explained.

"I wasn't really friends with some of the girls at the beginning - that included Roxi and Maddie and Izzy - as well as Steph. At one of the cocktail parties [during Love in Lockdown] Izzy came and told me everything Irena had been saying.

"She actually apologised to me. She was like 'Look, I feel like I didn't have a friendship with you because of the things she was saying and I didn't give you a chance to see whether those things were true or not. But I don't genuinely see you doing any of these things.'