The Spill: Monday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. “Are you still together?” Inside the rumours The Bachelorette’s Angie and Carlin have split.

There are rumours floating around that last year’s Bachelorette couple Angie Kent and Carlin Sterritt may have broken up. And we need to talk about them immediately.

According to the Daily Mail, the couple were seen at a viewing for a two-bedroom apartment in Sydney’s Rose Bay in December last year, but Carlin has now bought a place all on his own.

Last week, Carlin posted a photo of himself in a new apartment on Instagram.

“Those new place feels. Your own decor. Your vision,” he wrote.

“Anybody else get those feels when you look at your own place?”

 

Those new place feels. Your own decor. Your vision ???????? • Anybody else get those feels when you look at your own place?

The post quickly led fans to speculate the couple have broken up.

“Have noticed you and Angie haven’t posted together in over three weeks, hope you two are still together? Seems strange if two people in love don’t seem to be seeing each other,” one person commented.

“Do you not live with Angie anymore?” asked another.

“I hate to say it but I have a feeling they aren’t together anymore,” another comment read.

But before we get too worried, Carlin said the pair were never actually living together in the first place.

“We never lived together lol,” he replied.

At this stage, neither Angie or Carlin are yet to confirm the news so there’s still a good chance that one of our favourite Bachie couples are still together.

Listen to The Spill, Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast. In today’s episode, Kee Reece and Laura Brodnik chat about Kylie Jenner’s billionaire status. Post continues below. 

2. Sonia Kruger hinted that a “beautiful romance” will unfold on Big Brother and we’re listening.

Big Brother is almost back, and we are SO READY.

And, following the announcement of all 20 contestants that are appearing this season, host Sonia Kruger has been sharing some very intriguing facts…

“I can’t say too much about it, but you will see that unfold,” she said, speaking about a potential house romance.

“It’s a beautiful romance. It’s not salacious. That kind of love affair in the house I’m happy to see,” she said.

This season, contestants are ranging in age from 19-62, and we are already taking bets on where this relationship may pop up.

 

She can't wait to get into the House but there is one new rule that's got her worried. #BBAU, this June on @channel7.

“They’re not your typical reality TV contestants,” Sonia told New Idea.

“They’re really a cross-section of everyday people and that’s what I think will be most relatable and most appealing about the show.”

Big Brother premieres next Monday night on Channel Seven.

So if you’ll excuse us, we’ll just be camping out in front of the TV until then…

From $250,000 to $2 million: The rumoured salaries of The Voice judges.

OK… someone needs to get us a job on The Voice Australia. ASAP.

The rumoured salaries of the reality show’s judges and hosts have been released and honestly, we’re feeling a little jealous.

On Monday, New Idea reported that “around $5 million” was spent on The Voice’s coaches this year.

the voice australia start date
Image: Channel Nine.

"It's a very expensive series," a source told the publication. "Around $5 million total for the coaches when you throw in all the salaries, airfares, accommodation and expenses."

According to the publication, Delta Goodrem is the highest paid coach on the series, reportedly on a $2 million, two-year contract.

On the other hand, Guy Sebastian is said to be getting $750,000 for this season, while hosts Darren McMullen and Renee Bargh are reportedly receiving $250,000 each.

As for the series' international judges, Kelly Rowland and Boy George are reportedly being paid $500,000 for this season. On top of that, the pair's expenses, accommodation and return first-class airfares are also covered.

It's believed Rowland lived in a five-star Sydney hotel while filming, while Boy George stayed at a rental mansion in Centennial Park.

4. After claiming swinging "saved their marriage", Thomas Middleditch and Mollie Gates have filed for divorce.

Actor Thomas Middleditch and Mollie Gates have filed for divorce, just months after they claimed swinging "saved their marriage".

The couple reportedly separated on May 22, before Mollie filed for divorce on May 28 citing "irreconcilable differences".

An inside source reportedly told People that "they still care deeply for each other and will move forward as friends".

Thomas Middleditch and Mollie Gates
Image: Getty.

The news of the divorce comes after the Canadian comedian and actor opened up about the couple’s sex life to Playboy magazine.

"Only after I got married was I like, ‘Mollie, I’m sorry, but we have to get non-traditional here,'" he told the publication.

"To her credit, instead of saying ‘F**k you, I’m out,’ she was like, ‘Let’s figure this out.’ To be honest, swinging has saved our marriage," he added.

"We have different speeds, and we argue over it constantly, but it’s better than feeling unheard and alone and that you have to scurry in the shadows. By the way, it’s now called being ‘part of the lifestyle.’ The term swinging is old,"

During the interview, the actor, who played software designer Richard Hendricks in Silicon Valley, was asked if he was concerned about becoming a representation of swingers.

"I would be honoured to be the face of something. I don’t give a f*ck, but my wife is more private, so I have to juggle that," he replied.

He later said he regretted being so candid about his sex life.

"To be honest, it’s a thing I wish I could take back. It was poor execution," he told The Daily Beast on their podcast last month.

Thomas and Mollie got  engaged back in June 2015, before tying the knot two months later.

5. "I deserve better than this." Josh Lucas’ partner accuses him of cheating during quarantine.

The ex-wife of actor Josh Lucas, writer Jessica Ciencin Henriquez, has publicly accused him of cheating on her amid quarantine.

The couple married in March 2012, before filing for divorce in January 2014. Since then, People reports they have been in an on-again-off-again relationship.

Josh Lucas wife
Image: Getty.

This past Friday, though, Ciencin Henriquez published a public message, condemning the Sweet Home Alabama actor for allegedly “cheating” on her. Her caption read: “Exes are exes for a reason.”

“Having a child with someone makes you want to forgive them more than you normally would, it makes you believe they are better than they are,” Ciencin Henriquez began. “But it takes a really shit human to cheat on their partner (correction: now ex partner) in the middle of a pandemic.”

Seemingly addressing Lucas directly, she continued: “Thank you for reminding me why I left you in the first place. I deserve better than this. Our son deserves better than this. And yes, I am airing this publicly because there are a lot of women accepting much less than they deserve because there are kids in the picture.

“You’re not stupid for hoping, for believing that people can change. I see you.”

Lucas and Ciencin Henriquez share one son together, seven-year-old Noah Rev.

While the post certainly alludes to the couple recently being in a relationship, a source told People that isn’t exactly the case.

“They haven’t been together in a long time. They are co-parents and have been doing so since their split in 2014.”

“They’re in California now but live separately. They weren’t trying to reconcile,” the source added.

For more on Josh and Jessica's relationship, read our earlier article here.

Feature Image: Instagram @angiekent_

