The Spill: Monday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. “Are you still together?” Inside the rumours The Bachelorette’s Angie and Carlin have split.

There are rumours floating around that last year’s Bachelorette couple Angie Kent and Carlin Sterritt may have broken up. And we need to talk about them immediately.

According to the Daily Mail, the couple were seen at a viewing for a two-bedroom apartment in Sydney’s Rose Bay in December last year, but Carlin has now bought a place all on his own.

Last week, Carlin posted a photo of himself in a new apartment on Instagram.

“Those new place feels. Your own decor. Your vision,” he wrote.

“Anybody else get those feels when you look at your own place?”

The post quickly led fans to speculate the couple have broken up.

“Have noticed you and Angie haven’t posted together in over three weeks, hope you two are still together? Seems strange if two people in love don’t seem to be seeing each other,” one person commented.

“Do you not live with Angie anymore?” asked another.

“I hate to say it but I have a feeling they aren’t together anymore,” another comment read.

But before we get too worried, Carlin said the pair were never actually living together in the first place.

“We never lived together lol,” he replied.