"I deserve better than this." Josh Lucas’ partner accuses him of cheating during quarantine.

The ex-wife of actor Josh Lucas, writer Jessica Ciencin Henriquez, has publicly accused him of cheating on her amid quarantine.

The couple married in March 2012, before filing for divorce in January 2014. Since then, People reports they have been in an on-again-off-again relationship.

This past Friday, though, Ciencin Henriquez published a public message, condemning the Sweet Home Alabama actor for allegedly “cheating” on her. Her caption read: “Exes are exes for a reason.”

“Having a child with someone makes you want to forgive them more than you normally would, it makes you believe they are better than they are,” Ciencin Henriquez began. “But it takes a really shit human to cheat on their partner (correction: now ex partner) in the middle of a pandemic.”

Seemingly addressing Lucas directly, she continued: “Thank you for reminding me why I left you in the first place. I deserve better than this. Our son deserves better than this. And yes, I am airing this publicly because there are a lot of women accepting much less than they deserve because there are kids in the picture.

“You’re not stupid for hoping, for believing that people can change. I see you.”

Lucas and Ciencin Henriquez share one son together, seven-year-old Noah Rev.

While the post certainly alludes to the couple recently being in a relationship, a source told People that isn’t exactly the case.

“They haven’t been together in a long time. They are co-parents and have been doing so since their split in 2014.”