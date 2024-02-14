Former NRL WAG Arabella Del Busso is going to prison.

Former reality TV star and NRL WAG Arabella Del Busso has been jailed for at least 12 months for stealing from a former employer.

Del Busso was sentenced to 20 months in prison with a non-parole period of 12 months at the Sutherland Local Court on Tuesday after admitting to two charges of stealing as an employee.

She had been a receptionist at Integrated Specialist Medical Care (formally Rheumatology Specialist Care) in 2019 when bosses discovered she had pocketed $52,000.

Watch: Josh Reynolds And Arabella Del Busso 60 Minutes. Post continues below video.

Channel 7 reported she took over banking responsibilities for the company's two practices, in Kogarah and Randwick, when the manager was on holiday from late December 2019 until the beginning of February.

Upon return, the manager realised the finances did not add up and ordered a full audit, revealing $35,785 was missing from the Kogarah accounts and $16,565 from Randwick.

Del Busso is eligible for release in February 2025.

Magistrate Hugh Donnelly said Del Busso's actions were "an appalling breach of trust", the Daily Telegraph reported.