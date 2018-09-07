The real reason why half of Australian women are diagnosed with depression or anxiety.

Women are struggling. Let’s admit it. We are struggling.
A massive 46 per cent of Australian women report having been diagnosed with depression or anxiety, according to the Jean Hailes Women’s Health Survey 2018.
On top of that, 67 per cent of women say they’re regularly feeling nervous, anxious or on edge.
This means that having mental health issues is starting to become the norm for women.
Women are being told they need to take better care of themselves, mentally and physically. But is this really the message we should be taking home from these statistics? Surely the bigger question is: Why are so many women feeling anxious and depressed and what can be done about it?
Janet Michelmore, the director of Jean Hailes For Women’s Health, says women are juggling so much right now.
“Many of them are in full-time work, often there are children to look after, ageing parents, as well as relationship demands,” she tells Mamamia.
“We read quite often that if both parents are working full time, the domestic load is more taken up by the women.”
She says triggers for anxiety and depression include work stress, pregnancy and birth, death of someone close, and family and relationship problems. There’s also the “very concerning statistic” of emotional and physical abuse.
Michelmore believes that the issues of unequal domestic load and emotional and physical abuse are both being talked about more than they used to be.
“This won’t change overnight,” she adds. “Change is a long-term proposition.”
She believes women need to focus on their mental fitness, so that they’re better able to cope with things that life throws at them.
“Self care is not selfishness,” she says.
But still, that’s throwing it back to women. We’re supposed to prepare more healthy food and do more exercise and relax more and go to the doctor more often. How do we find the time, if nothing around us is changing, or only changing very slowly?
I can only speak to my own experience, yes I am someone who has been diagnosed with anxiety, I have access to great medical care and the right medication for my circumstances. Life is still stressful, but manageable- I work full time and push myself to make the most of my opportunities, I realise I am lucky to have a good job. I can honestly say the happiest moment this week was coming home to my cleaned home (thanks to fortnightly professional cleaner), the best $$ I spend as it genuinely lifts my spirits to have this done for me...I don’t try and do it all, it’s not possible, and I think this has given me space to to more exercise and heathy activities.
I think social media has also contributed to women's anxiety and depression. Women experience shame most in 2 domains 1) body and appearance and 2) motherhood. Even women who aren't mothers experience shame around motherhood- questions like when are you having kids, why did you only have one child, and of course the women who can't have children. I think the shame in these 2 areas are very much perpetuated by social media and closely linked to mental health. We are bombarded more than ever by images of women who are more beautiful, better mothers and the implicit message is that you should be able to do all this perfectly and make it look easy too. When we can't, we experience shame. And shame is a massive part of anxiety and depression.
This is one part about getting older I am thoroughly enjoying, I still do self-care, exercise and grooming, but I have come to the realisation I actually don’t care about what others think about my appearance. You realise most people are too busy worrying about themselves, and those you love and want to spend time with don’t judge you on your appearance anyway. It’s been very freeing and has certainly contributed to a big lift in self-confidence. I don’t envy young girls and women who have to contend with the online world (including the dating scene) at all.