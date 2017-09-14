For anyone who is struggling with anxiety: this is your digital care package.

For the past few years at Mamamia, we have seen an outpouring of women who are struggling with anxiety.

In fact, we know that 40 per cent of Australian women have been diagnosed with an anxiety disorder. It seems at a crisis point.

Until we start having the conversation with our partners, friends, family, or even a therapist, having anxiety can be confusing. And all consuming.

To help combat the fear and uncertainty of anxiety, we have created this digital care package for you. Our best, most helpful, “I KNOW WHAT THIS FEELS LIKE” content from Mamamia. Read, listen, watch. And, most importantly, know that you are not alone.

The surprising symptoms of anxiety that no one talks about.

When most people think of anxiety, they imagine a pounding heart and sweaty palms. And indeed those physical sensations are very much features of panic. But the lived experience of anxiety is so much more than feeling worried or on edge.

People who live with anxiety suffer a whole host of unusual symptoms that we rarely talk about – and it’s time to lift the lid.

FEATURE: Why women are not alright: The hard truth about anxiety.

40% of Australian women have been diagnosed with an anxiety disorder.

The statistics are dry and straightforward. Being female is the single greatest risk factor. And now we have to try and determine why.

“After years of resenting my anxiety, I realised it has changed my life for the better.”

Some days it doesn’t affect my life at all while on others it keeps me holed up at home, continuously worried if people actually like me, constantly replaying and analysing conversations in my head or just simply fearing the worst.

But rather than allowing it to hinder my life, I sought help from someone in my twenties and it’s changed my perspective on anxiety completely, allowing me to now use it as a tool to make myself a better, stronger person.

“I was stressed, overwhelmed and confused. Then an app changed everything.”

Before using this app, Michelle Andrews was a mess. At her worst, she found herself curled over her laptop heaving big ugly sobs, so anxiety-ridden she was fearful to catch the tram home; fearful to go out in public.

And then her psychologist recommended Smiling Mind, which has had the most profound effect on her.

“It took more than one moment to realise I needed help with anxiety. And that’s OK.”

Instead, getting help with my anxiety has been like a long, steep staircase that I just had to keep climbing. The climb is worth it, of course; but every step means there is something different, something new that needs to be faced.