1. Anti-vaxxer teacher seeking to deliberately infect children after a measles outbreak in Melbourne.

A private school teacher is among a string of anti-vaxxer parents who have sought to deliberately infect their children with the deadly measles virus after a recent outbreak in Melbourne’s south-east.

According to the Herald Sun, the teacher - a mother of two - responded to a status posted on the Australia: Childcare for Unvaccinated Children Facebook page.

The teacher - who has not been named - responded to the post by commenting, "Same plz!".

Just last week, Victoria Health confirmed a case of measles in the Melbourne suburb of Dandenong, and warned anyone who had not received two doses of a measles-containing vaccine or who does not have immunity could be at risk of infection.

Speaking to the Herald Sun, Victorian Health Minister Jill Hennessy blasted the teacher's comments as "irresponsible".

"People who spread harmful anti-vaccination lies will not be tolerated in Victoria — and teachers, of all people, should know better," she said.

"Those who are peddling these lies are putting the health and safety of Victorian children at risk and we won't stand for it.

"Vaccinations save lives."

Deputy Chief Health Officer Dr Brett Sutton reminded parents that measles "still kills hundreds of children globally each year" and could not "fathom why any parent would put their child at risk".

"Around one in a thousand in Australia will die if infected," he said.

